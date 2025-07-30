Cardiff Oncology Shares Slide Over 26% In Premarket Trading After Mixed Q2

Following a disappointing second-quarter earnings report, Cardiff Oncology Inc. CRDF experienced a 26.28% drop in its stock value during pre-market trading on Wednesday after reporting mixed Q2 earnings.

Check out the current price of CRDF stock here.

What Happened: The stock of the San Diego-based biotechnology company plummeted 11.26% during regular trading hours, closing at $3.31 on Tuesday, and is now trading at $2.44 as per Benzinga Pro data.

On Tuesday, Cardiff Oncology shared positive results from its ongoing Phase 2 cancer trial. Patients receiving a 30mg dose of onvansertib had a 49% response rate, compared to 30% in the control group.

The announcement of positive data from the ongoing CRDF-004 followed the release of the second-quarter earnings report.

See Also: Cathie Wood’s $15M Crypto Bet: Sells Bitcoin King Block, Doubles Down On Ethereum Giant Bitmine Immersion

Mark Erlander, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Oncology, affirmed, "In the second quarter, we achieved an important milestone by completing enrollment in our ongoing CRDF-004 trial evaluating onvansertib plus standard of care for the treatment of first-line RAS-mutated mCRC."

Erlander also welcomed Dr. Sidhu as our new Chief Medical Officer to provide expert guidance in advancing onvansertib.

Why It Matters: The company’s revenue exceeded expectations, but the missed earnings per share estimate led to a significant drop in the stock value.

Cardiff Oncology also reported cash and investments of $71.0 million as of June 30, 2025, projected runway into Q1 2027.

With a strong Momentum in the 89th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CRDF has a positive price trend across all time frames. Know how this lines up with other well-known names.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock