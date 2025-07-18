Telomir Pharma Skyrockets Nearly 139% After-Hours As Cancer Drug Shows Breakthrough Results, Beats Chemo In Human Cell Tests

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc TELO experienced an increase of 138.84% in its stock value during after-hours trading on Thursday, noting a regular trading session surge of 5.22% to reach $1.21.

What Happened: The surge in stock value followed the announcement of promising data regarding the company’s lead candidate, Telomir-1. The data indicated that Telomir-1 could reverse epigenetic gene silencing, restoring the tumor suppressor in human prostate cancer cells. This performance surpassed that of chemotherapy and rapamycin.

Why It Matters: The company has been making significant strides in its research and development efforts. In June, Telomir Pharmaceuticals announced that its preclinical drug candidate prevented premature aging in patient-derived cells from children with progeria, a rare genetic disorder.

Earlier in June, the company’s lead candidate, Telomir-1, showed promising signs in an animal study for Werner Syndrome, another rare, premature aging disorder. The drug demonstrated the ability to increase telomere length, reverse body weight and muscle loss, and reset cellular aging markers in the animal model.

These consistent positive results have likely contributed to the increase in Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ stock value.

Price Action: TELO stock closed at $1.21 during regular trading hours, marking a 5.22% increase from the previous close on Thursday.

