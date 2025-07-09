How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is trading near our important pivot of 620.97. Bulls need momentum to drive price action toward initial resistance at 622.26. If bullish pressure holds firm above 622.26, anticipate an extension toward our next critical level at 623.32. Should buyers successfully sustain this level intraday, the upside momentum could carry SPY higher, targeting 624.57. An especially strong bullish session today sets sights on our primary bull objective at 626.11.

On the downside, losing support at 620.97 would encourage sellers to push SPY lower, aiming initially for a test of 619.23. Further selling interest here could deepen the retreat toward 617.68. Heavy bearish activity breaking through 617.68 might signal continued weakness, exposing deeper support at 617.09. In a significant bearish breakdown, anticipate a test of our ultimate daily bear target at 616.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently active around our crucial pivot point of 553.46. For bullish confidence to build, we need price action to maintain strength above this area, pushing upward initially toward 555.21. If buying volume solidifies above 555.21, bulls may drive the price further toward resistance at 557.14. Continued bullish dominance could propel QQQ even higher, possibly testing 559.62. A vigorous rally might eventually reach our high bull target today at 563.00.

Conversely, failure to maintain 553.46 could invite aggressive selling, driving price down to initial support at 550.60. A break lower from here would likely challenge support at 549.59. Persistent bearish pressure beneath this level opens risk down toward 547.65. Should bears dominate, QQQ may test our low bear target for the session at 545.14.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple shares are hovering around our key level at 209.81. Bullish traders aim to defend this support and lift price initially toward 211.12. Continued bullish control above that level could lead to further upside momentum targeting 212.44. If Apple sees substantial buyer commitment, it may rally all the way to our primary bullish goal today at 214.07.

If support at 209.81 breaks down during trading hours, sellers might rapidly pressure the stock toward initial downside support at 208.81. Continued bearish sentiment would likely push the price further down, targeting 207.93. Intensified selling pressure from here would bring the level of 207.18 into view, with our ultimate daily bearish target residing at 206.55.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently oscillating near our pivotal 499.79 area. Bulls need sustained buying to keep the price above this mark, initially targeting resistance at 501.34. If strength persists, expect a further rise, pushing Microsoft toward 502.51. Continued bullish enthusiasm throughout the session would likely set up a test of our high bull target at 504.11.

If Microsoft struggles and breaks below 499.79 during today’s trading, expect bearish traders to test initial support at 498.27. Weakness below that level would likely lead to further selling, challenging 496.90. Persistent downward pressure could escalate selling toward 495.11, ultimately bringing our daily low bear target of 493.62 into focus.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is trading near our pivotal area at 160.64. Bullish strength would involve a swift push upward, initially reclaiming 162.15 as firm intraday support. Successful stabilization here would encourage bulls to drive the price higher toward 164.35. If NVIDIA sees sustained buyer demand today, an extended rally could test resistance at 165.39, ultimately targeting our high bull objective at 166.79.

On the other hand, failure to sustain 160.64 as support may trigger selling pressure, driving NVIDIA lower toward initial support at 159.33. Further bearish dominance breaking this area might accelerate a decline toward 158.34. Continued weakening could bring sellers down to test the critical level at 156.49. A severe bearish session could potentially extend down to our low bear target at 154.64.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is presently auctioning near our level of interest at 175.12. For buyers to dominate, it is crucial to establish support at 176.23 and build upward momentum toward 177.28. Sustained bullish pressure through these levels might encourage further price appreciation, ultimately driving Alphabet toward today’s high bull target of 179.15.

If sellers overpower bulls, failing to hold support at 175.12 intraday, Alphabet shares may descend quickly toward 174.01. Additional bearish momentum might encourage sellers to push down toward 172.28. Heavy selling below this point would likely bring our lower bear target of 171.14 into focus.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading around our notable level at 722.94. For a bullish scenario, traders will look for firm support here, followed by a move upward initially toward resistance at 725.04. Continued buying strength would set the stage for bulls to aim higher toward 727.04. A powerful bullish sentiment throughout the day could drive Meta shares even further, targeting our high bull objective at 729.50.

If support at 722.94 fails during trading, bearish sellers may quickly push Meta lower to an initial downside test at 721.50. A further break below this support could invite additional downside momentum toward 720.11. Persistent bearish pressure may then bring our low bear target at 717.87 clearly into sight.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is active near our significant level of 298.28. Bulls will aim to establish momentum higher, initially targeting the resistance area around 300.56. If buying pressure strengthens, anticipate a push upward toward the critical level of 304.24. Should today’s market sentiment favor buyers strongly, Tesla could extend gains toward 310.17. Exceptional bullish volume could propel Tesla to our primary daily bullish target at 312.42.

Alternatively, breaking down below the 298.28 area could invite selling pressure that first targets support at 296.44. Continued weakness here would likely push Tesla further downward toward 294.60. Should bearish sentiment intensify beneath this area, expect sellers to drive price action lower, ultimately reaching our low bear target today at 293.21.

Final Word:

Today's economic calendar is exceptionally quiet, with minimal market-moving events scheduled. The only noteworthy release is at 1:00 PM ET, featuring the Treasury’s 10-Year Note Auction, followed by the publication of the FOMC’s June Meeting Minutes at 2:00 PM ET. Since the Fed's recent messaging remains unchanged, these minutes may offer limited fresh insight, but traders should remain vigilant as unexpected details could still spark short-term volatility.

Additionally, keep a close eye on potential market reactions stemming from ongoing tariff developments and any surprise headlines. Given the subdued schedule, price movements might be amplified due to thin liquidity. As always, manage risk carefully and remain nimble. Good luck today, traders!

