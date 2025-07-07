Disbelief Is The Fuel For This Bull Market, But How Much Fuel Is Left?

You guys remember what we were thinking back in 2016?

"There's no way Donald Trump is going to become president."

And then… he became president.

In 2019? "There's no way Elon Musk can scale an entire EV lineup and actually make money doing it." Then boom… Tesla not only scaled, but turned profitable, both on a cash flow basis and GAAP income.

And today… Prospero.ai is flashing neutral on TSLA for the long term.

Not exactly screaming upside… more like "cool your jets" if you're hunting for a high-conviction trade.

Still, it’s likely to stay on our radar for Premium members… we'll keep you in the loop.

In March 2020? "There's no way we're making new all-time highs for a long time. The entire world is shut down." What happened next? The market made new highs for a year and a half straight.

2022 rolls around. "No chance we're getting out of this economic slowdown anytime soon." And then… ChatGPT drops. A generational shift in tech and productivity perception gets sparked overnight.

And most recently, just this past April? "There's no way we're hitting an all-time high this year."

Well… here we are. Again.

Each time the crowd said "no way," something remarkable happened. And yet the chorus hasn't changed. Because disbelief… pure, collective disbelief… is the very fuel that powers a bull market's climb.

Let's zoom out for a second.

Trump is back in office. Elon is still leading Tesla… the most profitable pure EV company in the world. The only consistently profitable one, by the way.

And on July 4th, we just saw the largest fiscal bill in U.S. history signed into law… passed through every branch of Congress and greenlit by President Donald J. Trump. A landmark moment.

And yet people are still calling for a top. A local top. A pause. A breakdown.

I completely disagree.

Because this… this wall of disbelief… is what the market climbs. And what it continues to climb.

This bull market isn't just a chart pattern. It's a reflection of U.S. technological dominance. Once that stops? It implies U.S. growth itself has stagnated.

But growth hasn't stopped. In fact, we're just getting started.

AI continues to reshape the narrative. And that narrative is not hype… it's showing up in products, in businesses, in operating leverage, and in labor markets.

Every day, we see the impact:

Tesla's Optimus humanoid project.

NVDA ever-growing GPU and networking dominance.

Mega-cap hiring waves and intense talent poaching (looking at you, META)

And yes, the constant firehose of innovation coming from the tech giants… and being documented in real time across platforms like this one.

You're here for a reason. You're seeing this through a particular lens… a lens informed by experience, awareness, and some conviction. And what we're witnessing right now is the early innings of a global technological shift.

A shift that will render the next five years nearly unrecognizable from today.

Jobs will be redefined. Products will look nothing like what you see now. Business models will be rebuilt from the ground up.

And somehow… unemployment just dropped to 4.1%… a massive beat against the 4.3% consensus.

Nobody saw that coming either.

The labor market? Still strong. Consumer demand? Still holding. U.S. fiscal policy? Still expanding.

And despite all that, inflation is slowly easing.

So no… this is not a market to fade just because it feels uncomfortable.

This is the new cycle… and it's only just beginning.

**