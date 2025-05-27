Aggressive Stock Buying On Japan's Bond Tweak Igniting A Global Bond Rally, Progress With Europe

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

Global Bond Rally

Please click here for an enlarged chart of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY which represents the benchmark stock market index S&P 500 (SPX).

Note the following:

The chart shows aggressive buying has pushed the stock market back over the breakout line in the early trade this morning.

The chart shows that the stock market is consolidating around the breakout line.

RSI on the chart shows the stock market is not overbought, indicating more room to run.

Zone 1 (resistance) shown on the chart is the magnet for stock market bulls.

Rising Treasury yields have been keeping a lid on the stock market. Treasury yields have been rising due to concerns that President Trump's "big beautiful bill" will raise the national debt.

This morning, the stock market is receiving unexpected help from Japan. There is speculation that Japan will issue fewer super long bonds. Yields on Japanese long bonds are plunging. The yield on the 30 year JGB fell to 2.85%, falling by 18.5 basis points.

Speculation about Japan's tweak has triggered a global bond rally, including in the U.S.

As the bond rally takes hold, it is bringing very aggressive buying into the stock market.

Adding to the bullishness is President Trump's decision to back off from 50% tariffs he proposed on Europe until July 9. Europe has agreed to fast-track a trade deal.

For the time being, the global bond rally is overshadowing NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) earnings that are ahead.

Durable goods came stronger than expected. Here are the details: Durable goods came at -6.3% vs. -8.1% consensus. Durable goods ex-transportation came at 0.2% vs. 0.0% consensus. This is a very volatile series, and no inference should be drawn from this data.

Consumer confidence will be released at 10am ET and may be market moving.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

In the early trade, money flows are positive in NVDA, Apple Inc (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG), Meta Platforms Inc (META), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), and Tesla Inc (TSLA).

In the early trade, money flows are positive in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is range bound.

Arora Protection Band And What To Do Now

It is important for investors to look ahead and not in the rearview mirror. Our proprietary Protection Band puts all of the data, all of the indicators, all of the news, all of the crosscurrents, all of the models, and all of the analysis in an analytical framework that is easily actionable by investors.

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

