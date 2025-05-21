How To Trade SPY, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Today

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Now, let's dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading near our pivot at 589.71. Bulls should initially aim for a move upward toward 592.00. Sustained buying pressure above this zone could lift prices to a crucial resistance at 595.14. If this level proves resilient during today’s session, buyers might successfully drive SPY higher, targeting the 596.57 area, with a potential upside reach to our ultimate bullish objective at 598.04.

If SPY struggles and loses support at 589.71, bearish momentum will likely accelerate toward testing 587.31. If selling intensifies and this level breaks decisively, anticipate further downside momentum to the support area at 585.75. Under aggressive selling conditions, the bearish momentum could drive SPY even lower toward 584.68, with our lowest bearish scenario pointing down to 583.18.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently auctioning close to our pivotal area at 517.97. Bulls ideally want a clear move and a stable hold above 518.65, establishing firm support before advancing to the 519.87 zone. A sustained bullish presence could lift prices toward 521.15. If bullish momentum persists, anticipate price action extending upward toward 522.57, with our bullish target topping out today at 523.91.

However, if the auction shows signs of weakness at 517.97, bears will likely seize control and attempt a downward thrust toward 516.58. If selling pressure continues, expect a further decline targeting the 515.00 region. Persistent bearish action may push QQQ to challenge critical support at 513.64, with intense selling potentially driving prices down to our low bear target of 511.53.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is auctioning around the pivotal mark of 206.55. Bulls should initially focus on claiming and holding support above 207.18. Strength above this level would encourage an advance toward 207.93. Continued bullish momentum can extend the rally to the 208.81 area, and if buyers maintain firm control, our high bull objective today rests at 209.81.

Conversely, if support at 206.55 fails, sellers could swiftly press Apple downward toward the next key level at 205.54. Ongoing bearish momentum could further pressure prices toward 204.33. A breach of this level under heavy selling might expose a deeper decline to 203.48, potentially reaching our bearish target at 202.29 if downside momentum persists.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is trading near our pivotal point at 455.77. For bullish conviction, traders will aim to establish strength above 457.25, enabling an extension toward the next resistance at 459.18. Should this level provide reliable support during today’s session, we anticipate a rally toward the next target at 460.78. Sustained bullish strength may propel Microsoft to test our bullish ceiling today at 462.07.

If Microsoft weakens below the support of 455.77, expect sellers to quickly push toward 453.02. Further downside pressure below this level may lead to a test of support at 450.26. Persistent bearish activity might expose deeper price erosion toward 448.18, and if bearish dominance intensifies, we may see our bearish target reached at 446.33.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently trading near our critical level at 133.31. Bulls should look to reclaim and sustain prices above 134.56, establishing firm bullish sentiment before pushing further toward 135.64. A continuation of buying could spark an advance toward the key resistance at 136.98, with strong bullish momentum potentially driving prices to our ultimate bullish target of 137.94.

On the downside, failure to maintain 133.31 as support may lead bears to initiate selling toward 132.19. Continued downside momentum might further pressure NVIDIA toward 131.42. If bearish sentiment intensifies, anticipate prices to test support at 129.53, potentially extending lower toward our bearish target today at 128.10.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is auctioning around our key pivot at 165.41. Bulls need to successfully claim and maintain 166.12 as solid support, paving the way toward a bullish move to 167.04. If bullish energy remains strong, the auction could rally further to our bullish peak for today at 169.34.

If 165.41 fails as support, expect sellers to quickly press Alphabet downward to 163.79. Persistent selling could intensify the bearish momentum, pressing prices toward the 161.79 level. Under continued bearish pressure, Alphabet might descend further, ultimately targeting our low bear level at 160.36.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is trading near the significant pivot at 635.49. Bulls should initially establish strength above this point, aiming to rally prices upward toward 642.59. Sustained bullish momentum could lead to further gains, targeting the 646.48 level. Continued buying strength may lift Meta to reach our bullish high point today at 650.56.

If the 635.49 area fails to act as reliable support, bears will likely initiate a push downward toward 629.88. Persistent selling may intensify downward pressure, aiming at a deeper test of 622.01. If bearish activity remains forceful, prices might further descend to our lowest bearish level today at 615.65.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is auctioning near our focal point at 346.64. Buyers ideally need strength above this level, targeting the initial resistance at 350.87. Continuation of bullish sentiment may drive prices upward to challenge the pivotal area at 356.80. A broadly bullish market scenario could see Tesla pushing higher toward 363.84, and exceptional bullish momentum may see our bullish peak today at 370.22.

On the bearish side, failing to maintain support at 346.64 may invite downward pressure targeting the support at 340.97. Continued selling could drive prices lower, bringing 333.93 into focus. Should bearish pressure remain intense, anticipate Tesla to drop toward the critical support at 327.59, potentially reaching our bearish extreme at 322.52.

Final Word:

Today's economic schedule is notably sparse, with the main highlight being the 20-Year Treasury Bond Auction at 1 PM ET. Additionally, we will hear remarks from Federal Reserve non-voting member Thomas Barkin at 12 PM ET, which traders will monitor for potential insights into Fed perspectives. Due to limited scheduled catalysts, market participants should remain vigilant to unexpected news headlines, geopolitical developments, or unscheduled events that could rapidly impact sentiment and market dynamics.

Given this backdrop, traders are advised to prioritize disciplined risk management, exercise patience, and remain adaptable to shifting market conditions. Stay alert, trade responsibly, and good luck!

