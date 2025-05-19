Solana Meme Coin Ponke Launches Licensed Toys, Apparel, Accessories

Solana SOL/USD-based internet brand Ponke PONKE/USD has partnered with consumer product heavyweight 223 to manufacture and distribute officially licensed toys, apparel and accessories globally, aiming to bring its digital-native IP to traditional retail shelves.

Under the deal, 223 will serve as the master licensee for Ponke, taking charge of manufacturing, sub-licensing, and global distribution of products such as apparel, collectibles, and phygital goods embedded with NFC technology.

223 inherits a legacy of distribution and licensing from JCorp, whose IP portfolio includes some of the most commercially successful brands in entertainment and retail, including Marvel, Disney and Coca-Cola.

JCorp's products are widely distributed in major global chains such as Walmart, Target, and Tesco.

The partnership marks a major step in Ponke's effort to translate its internet-native following into a mainstream commercial brand.

"Ponke fits perfectly into our vision of building culturally relevant IPs that merge digital and physical worlds," said Cole Gurman of 223.

The first major milestone of the collaboration will be Ponke's appearance at the 2025 Las Vegas Licensing Expo, where it will be showcased alongside established global IPs in search of new licensing and distribution partners.

Also Read: Strategy Adds $765 Million In Bitcoin, Faces Lawsuit Over BTC Holdings

"Collaborating with 223, the spinout of a powerhouse like JCorp, opens the door to a completely new level of scale," a Ponke representative said. "We've always believed Ponke had limitless commercializable potential — and this partnership gives us the tools, network, and infrastructure to realize it."

The agreement reflects a broader trend of meme-driven and online-native intellectual property transitioning from Web3 communities into physical products, aided by traditional licensing infrastructures.

Ponke currently holds a market capitalization of approximately $92 million, positioning it as a smaller player compared to leading meme coins.

For context, Dogecoin DOGE/USD leads with a market cap of about $33 billion, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD follows with around $8.5 billion, and Bonk BONK/USD, another Solana-based meme coin, stands at approximately $1.55 billion.

Despite its relatively modest market cap, Ponke has achieved a prestigious listing on the GMCI Memecoin Index, signaling increasing recognition in the crypto community .

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock