April 24, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

Saros To Deploy DLMM Technology On Solana, Aiming To Improve DeFi Liquidity And Reduce Systemic Risks

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Saros, a decentralized finance protocol on Solana, on Thursday announced plans to launch Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM) technology as part of its new v3 infrastructure upgrade.

The initiative marks a shift in Solana's DeFi architecture, aiming to address liquidity inefficiencies and reduce ecosystem vulnerabilities exposed in recent centralized exchange failures.

The DLMM model will allow liquidity providers to customize their price ranges, enhancing fee capture while improving capital efficiency.

This design mirrors existing approaches used on other networks but will be adapted for Solana's high-speed architecture.

A beta launch is expected by mid-May 2025, with additional previews planned for the upcoming Token 2049 conference.

The announcement follows high-profile collapses linked to centralized actors, including the Kelsier scandal, which resulted in significant losses for meme token holders across assets such as TRUMP.

Also Read: Bitcoin Dips To $92,000 As ETFs Record $917M In Net Inflows

These events have prompted demands for more decentralized and resilient DeFi infrastructure.

"DLMM aims to reduce systemic risk and address fragility caused by centralized liquidity control," said Thanh Le, founder of Saros.

He noted that Saros is working with the original creators of DLMM from TraderJoe to bring a secure, tested version of the model to Solana.

Saros stated that its DLMM launch is the first of several 2025 upgrades intended to reinforce both the infrastructure and application layers of Solana-based DeFi.

The project plans to integrate incentives through a SAROS staking program, offering access to early software versions and other platform features such as airdrops and yield bonuses.

Saros emphasized that DLMM will support more efficient market-making while mitigating vulnerabilities revealed in recent centralized failures.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$149.65-1.03%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
79.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNews
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved