Saros To Deploy DLMM Technology On Solana, Aiming To Improve DeFi Liquidity And Reduce Systemic Risks

Saros, a decentralized finance protocol on Solana, on Thursday announced plans to launch Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM) technology as part of its new v3 infrastructure upgrade.

The initiative marks a shift in Solana's DeFi architecture, aiming to address liquidity inefficiencies and reduce ecosystem vulnerabilities exposed in recent centralized exchange failures.

The DLMM model will allow liquidity providers to customize their price ranges, enhancing fee capture while improving capital efficiency.

This design mirrors existing approaches used on other networks but will be adapted for Solana's high-speed architecture.

A beta launch is expected by mid-May 2025, with additional previews planned for the upcoming Token 2049 conference.

The announcement follows high-profile collapses linked to centralized actors, including the Kelsier scandal, which resulted in significant losses for meme token holders across assets such as TRUMP.

These events have prompted demands for more decentralized and resilient DeFi infrastructure.

"DLMM aims to reduce systemic risk and address fragility caused by centralized liquidity control," said Thanh Le, founder of Saros.

He noted that Saros is working with the original creators of DLMM from TraderJoe to bring a secure, tested version of the model to Solana.

Saros stated that its DLMM launch is the first of several 2025 upgrades intended to reinforce both the infrastructure and application layers of Solana-based DeFi.

The project plans to integrate incentives through a SAROS staking program, offering access to early software versions and other platform features such as airdrops and yield bonuses.

Saros emphasized that DLMM will support more efficient market-making while mitigating vulnerabilities revealed in recent centralized failures.

