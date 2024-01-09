Bitcoin Surges Above $46,000; Helium, Bonk Among Top Gainers

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $45,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, trading above the key $2,200 mark this morning.

Helium HNT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Klaytn KLAY/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.7 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.9%. BTC was trading higher by 3.3% at $46,526 while ETH rose by around 0.3% to $2,274 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $6.46

24-hour gain: 33.3%

Bonk BONK/USD

Price: $0.00001289

24-hour gain: 24.1%

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD

Price: $89.28

24-hour gain: 18.2%

Celestia TIA/USD

Price: $15.96

24-hour gain: 15.1%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $3.29

24-hour gain: 13.3%

Losers

Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.177

24-hour drop: 26.1%

GMT GMT/USD

Price: $0.3264

24-hour drop: 12.9%

Axelar AXL/USD

Price: $1.09

24-hour drop: 6%

Conflux CFX/USD

Price: $0.1711

24-hour drop: 5.3%

Monero XMR/USD

Price: $146.92

24-hour drop: 4%

