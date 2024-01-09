Bitcoin Surges Above $46,000; Helium, Bonk Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $45,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, trading above the key $2,200 mark this morning.
Helium HNT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Klaytn KLAY/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.7 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.9%. BTC was trading higher by 3.3% at $46,526 while ETH rose by around 0.3% to $2,274 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Helium HNT/USD
Price: $6.46
24-hour gain: 33.3%
Bonk BONK/USD
Price: $0.00001289
24-hour gain: 24.1%
Bitcoin SV BSV/USD
Price: $89.28
24-hour gain: 18.2%
Celestia TIA/USD
Price: $15.96
24-hour gain: 15.1%
Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $3.29
24-hour gain: 13.3%
Losers
Klaytn KLAY/USD
Price: $0.177
24-hour drop: 26.1%
GMT GMT/USD
Price: $0.3264
24-hour drop: 12.9%
Axelar AXL/USD
Price: $1.09
24-hour drop: 6%
Conflux CFX/USD
Price: $0.1711
24-hour drop: 5.3%
Monero XMR/USD
Price: $146.92
24-hour drop: 4%
