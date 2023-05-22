Ethereum Trades Above $1,800; TRON Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved slightly lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $27,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD edged higher, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.
TRON TRX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe PEPE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.1% at $26,835 while ETH rose by around 0.2% to $1,815 on Monday.
- TRON TRX/USD
- Render Token RNDR/USD
- Kava KAVA/USD
- Neo NEO/USD
- Synthetix SNX/USD
- Pepe PEPE/USD
- Mask Network MASK/USD
- Sui SUI/USD
- SingularityNET AGIX/USD
- Casper CSPR/USD
Price: $0.04793
24-hour drop: 4.2%
Read This Next: NVIDIA To Rally Around 22%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Monday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.