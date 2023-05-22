Ethereum Trades Above $1,800; TRON Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved slightly lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $27,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD edged higher, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.

TRON TRX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe PEPE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.1% at $26,835 while ETH rose by around 0.2% to $1,815 on Monday.

TRON TRX/USD

Render Token RNDR/USD

Kava KAVA/USD

Neo NEO/USD

Synthetix SNX/USD

Pepe PEPE/USD

Mask Network MASK/USD

Sui SUI/USD

SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.04793

24-hour drop: 4.2%

