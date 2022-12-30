Bitcoin Falls But Remains Above $16,000; Aptos Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower this morning, but prices for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world remained above the key $16,000 level on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, with prices falling below the key $1,200 mark on Friday.
Aptos APT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $788.93 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by 1.3% at $16,424.44, while ETH fell by around 1.1% to $1,188.81 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Aptos APT/USD
Price: $3.30
24-hour gain: 3.1%
- BitDAO BIT/USD
Price: $0.3366
24-hour gain: 3.1%
- OKB OKB/USD
Price: $24.87
24-hour gain: 2.7%
- EthereumPoW ETHW/USD
Price: $2.98
24-hour gain: 1.7%
- Gemini Dollar GUSD/USD
Price: $0.9948
24-hour gain: 1.1%
Losers
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $102.44
24-hour drop: 8.5%
- Flow FLOW/USD
Price: $0.6449
24-hour drop: 7.6%
- Chain XCN/USD
Price: $0.01229
24-hour drop: 6.9%
- Neutrino USD USDN/USD
Price: $0.4736
24-hour drop: 6.3%
- Hedera HBAR/USD
Price: $0.03807
24-hour drop: 6.2%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month