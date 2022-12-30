ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Bitcoin Falls But Remains Above $16,000; Aptos Becomes Top Gainer

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 30, 2022 10:11 AM | 1 min read
Bitcoin Falls But Remains Above $16,000; Aptos Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower this morning, but prices for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world remained above the key $16,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, with prices falling below the key $1,200 mark on Friday.

Aptos APT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $788.93 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by 1.3% at $16,424.44, while ETH fell by around 1.1% to $1,188.81 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Aptos APT/USD

Price: $3.30
24-hour gain: 3.1%

  • BitDAO BIT/USD

Price: $0.3366
24-hour gain: 3.1%

  • OKB OKB/USD

Price: $24.87
24-hour gain: 2.7%

  • EthereumPoW ETHW/USD

Price: $2.98
24-hour gain: 1.7%

  • Gemini Dollar GUSD/USD

Price: $0.9948
24-hour gain: 1.1%


Losers

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $102.44
24-hour drop: 8.5%

  • Flow FLOW/USD

Price: $0.6449
24-hour drop: 7.6%

  • Chain XCN/USD

Price: $0.01229
24-hour drop: 6.9%

  • Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.4736
24-hour drop: 6.3%

  • Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.03807
24-hour drop: 6.2%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto MoversEthereumTop GainersCryptocurrencyNewsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2022 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved