Bitcoin Falls But Remains Above $16,000; Aptos Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower this morning, but prices for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world remained above the key $16,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, with prices falling below the key $1,200 mark on Friday.

Aptos APT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $788.93 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by 1.3% at $16,424.44, while ETH fell by around 1.1% to $1,188.81 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Aptos APT/USD

Price: $3.30

24-hour gain: 3.1%

BitDAO BIT/USD

Price: $0.3366

24-hour gain: 3.1%

OKB OKB/USD

Price: $24.87

24-hour gain: 2.7%

EthereumPoW ETHW/USD

Price: $2.98

24-hour gain: 1.7%

Gemini Dollar GUSD/USD

Price: $0.9948

24-hour gain: 1.1%



Losers

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $102.44

24-hour drop: 8.5%

Flow FLOW/USD

Price: $0.6449

24-hour drop: 7.6%

Chain XCN/USD

Price: $0.01229

24-hour drop: 6.9%

Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.4736

24-hour drop: 6.3%

Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.03807

24-hour drop: 6.2%