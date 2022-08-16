Someone Just Sent $275M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $275,024,292 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.
This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6eb6052e8f14fdc19d0a5d697b26d2ffb88345c6
$275 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x6a2c3c4c7169d69a67ae2251c7d765ac79a4967e
Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.
You can view more details about the transaction here
According to Glassnode, there are 78,016 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.
Price Action: Ethereum is down -1% in the past 24 hours.
Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.
