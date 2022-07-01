ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Analysis: Bitcoin (BTC) Registers Worst Quarterly Performance Since 2011

by Simran Alphonso, Benzinga Editor 
July 1, 2022 6:14 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin marks its worst quarter in a decade with a -56.2% loss
  • BTC realized cap has reached an 8-month low of $426 billion
  • Despite the crypto winter, the big players are stacking up on Bitcoin - El Salvador and Microstrategy 
Analysis: Bitcoin (BTC) Registers Worst Quarterly Performance Since 2011

Bitcoin BTC/USD marks its worst quarter in a decade with a 56.2% slump — breaking its last record of 49% loss in Q1 2021 when it fell from its ATH $19,750 to around the $4,000.

At the start of the quarter ended June, BTC was trading around $45,000, 35% down from its all-time high of $69,000, before hitting its 18-month low at $17,100 on June 19.  The last time Bitcoin had such a massive plunge was in November 2011 when it dropped 85% from $15 to $5.

 Source: col_jung

Bitcoin also continues to trade below its 200-week moving average of $22,500. It has only traded below this indicator once in history, during the COVID-19-induced crash in 2020.

Analytics on Glassnode indicate BTC's realized cap has reached an 8-month low of $426 billion as of July 1. Addresses holding $1 million+ Bitcoin have fallen to 26,300, from an all-time high of 108,886 on Nov. 21. The fall from 2021 high to 2022 lows is deep.
In 2021, Bitcoin miners earned $580 MWh (megawatt per hour) of the energy S19 rigs consumed; this number is down by almost 80% at $126 MWh earnings.

Despite the crypto winter, the big players are stacking up on Bitcoin.

The number of addresses holding 10+ bitcoins just reached a 6-month high of 148,464 wallets. As per data on CryptoQuant, long-term holders' movement in the last seven days is lower than the one-year average, indicating a stronger motive to hold coins.

On July 1, El Salvador announced it purchased more than 80 bitcoins at an average of $19,000 while asset management company Microstrategy bought $10 million worth of BTCs on June 29.

At the time of press, Bitcoin and Ether are traded at $19,450 and $1063 respectively — the top coins are down by about 6% each in 7 days.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCryptocurrencyNewsPreviewsMarketsTrading Ideas