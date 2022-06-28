Street Artist Alec Monopoly, Hypermint Collaborate On NFTs: What You Need To Know

NFT platform Hypermint and NFT art curator NFTGrails on Tuesday announced a partnership to launch "Rags to Richie," New York-based street artist Alec Monopoly's NFT collection.

The Rags To Richie NFTs: HyperMint, a new self-service platform from MoonPay, will serve as the minting partner for the NFT collection.

Utilities include Street art, metaverse club and in-person events.

The Rags to Richie collection provides the utility with a street-art, play-to-earn NFT game, a metaverse club and Digital Art Gallery, in-person exclusive events and over $1 million in giveaways and prizes to holders as part of its initial plans.

The collection centers on a new character created by Monopoly, combining elements of his most popular subjects with 10,000 unique NFTs featuring traits and backgrounds hand-drawn by Monopoly.

Monopoly has also partnered with JOYSTICK to create an immersive SandBox Club and Metaverse Art Gallery to exhibit Alec's Rags to Richie art. A major event featuring Monopoly doing a live DJ set in Sandbox in the Rags to Richie space will take place after the collection launches.

Blueprint For Next Phase Of NFTs: Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay said the partnership between HyperMint and Monopoly is a blueprint for the next phase of NFTs, adding that the artist's development of the Rags to Richie collection is a seamless blend of artistry and utility and unlocks a new path for audiences to create, explore and play with the art.

"Ivan and the HyperMint team are dear friends and at the forefront of Web3 innovation," said Avery Andon, CEO of NFTGrails. "It's an amazing benefit for the Rags to Richie NFT to partner with HyperMint for a safe, secure, and seamless minting experience."

Monopoly said: "I'm excited to open the project beyond just the crypto community, with HyperMint's ability to easily accept credit cards and ensure this mint is smooth and secure."