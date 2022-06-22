Cryptocurrency Monero Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

Monero's XMR/USD price has decreased 5.89% over the past 24 hours to $114.8. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 5.0%, moving from $109.22 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Monero over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 51.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has fallen 0.57%. This brings the circulating supply to 18.14 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for XMR is #32 at $2.08 billion.

