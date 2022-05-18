Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

TerraUSD UST/USD increased by 15.42% to $0.1. Trading volume for this coin is 369.72 million, which is 53.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,156,360,520.00. Circulating Supply: 11,279,012,387.15 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

NEXO NEXO/USD decreased by 2.48% to $1.34 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $7.87 million, a 50.38% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $747,212,052.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

