Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- TerraUSD UST/USD increased by 15.42% to $0.1. Trading volume for this coin is 369.72 million, which is 53.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,156,360,520.00. Circulating Supply: 11,279,012,387.15 Max Supply: Not Available
- Axie Infinity AXS/USD increased by 5.93% to $22.34. The trading volume for this coin is currently $499.75 million, which is 23.96% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $1,744,586,820.00. Circulating Supply: 78,426,296.68 Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
- Chiliz CHZ/USD is up 5.73% at $0.12. The trading volume for this coin is currently $278.09 million, which is 56.63% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CHZ's estimated market cap is $663,995,542.00. Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00 Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00
- Chain XCN/USD increased by 5.03% to $0.1. The trading volume for this coin is currently $439.72 million, which is 305.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,639,631,841.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00
- Flow FLOW/USD increased by 4.19% to $3.04. Flow's current trading volume totals $134.61 million, a 21.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,122,444,047.00. Circulating Supply: 1,036,200,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- Hedera HBAR/USD is up 1.68% at $0.11. Hedera's current trading volume totals $33.84 million, a 47.35% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HBAR's estimated market cap is $2,135,779,503.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 20,401,073,478.81 Max Supply: Not Available
- Neutrino USD USDN/USD rose 1.26% to $0.98 over the past 24 hours. Neutrino USD's current trading volume totals $12.76 million, a 35.52% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $USDN's estimated market cap is $847,721,193.00. Circulating Supply: 869,932,650.26 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- NEXO NEXO/USD decreased by 2.48% to $1.34 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $7.87 million, a 50.38% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $747,212,052.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Amp AMP/USD declined by 2.39% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Amp's current trading volume totals $13.80 million, a 13.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AMP's estimated market cap is $657,548,724.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16 Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50
- BitTorrent BTT/USD decreased by 2.06% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 64.48 million, which is 43.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,017,948,808.00. Circulating Supply: 929,275,160,714,000.00 Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00
- BitDAO BIT/USD decreased by 1.94% to $0.83 over the past 24 hours. BitDAO's current trading volume totals $29.13 million, a 26.64% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 774,139,572.00. Circulating Supply: 939,722,387.04 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- BNB BNB/USD fell 1.55% to $297.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.40 billion, which is 11.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 49,873,895,429.00. Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90 Max Supply: 168,137,035.90
- TRON TRX/USD decreased by 1.38% to $0.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 862.97 million, which is 27.83% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,017,904,922.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 97,560,369,384.24 Max Supply: Not Available
- Maker MKR/USD declined by 1.09% to $1499.12 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $103.27 million, which is 24.19% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,348,907,880.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
