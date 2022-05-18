PAX Gold, Chiliz Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

TerraUSD UST/USD rose 13.47% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 225.88 million, which is 71.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $UST's estimated market cap is $1,100,039,436.00. Circulating Supply: 11,278,973,616.30 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 13.47% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 225.88 million, which is 71.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $UST's estimated market cap is $1,100,039,436.00. 11,278,973,616.30 Not Available Chain XCN/USD increased by 11.34% to $0.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $457.92 million, which is 321.8% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,805,241,162.00. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00

increased by 11.34% to $0.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $457.92 million, which is 321.8% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,805,241,162.00. 16,957,724,335.44 68,895,442,185.00 Chiliz CHZ/USD is up 7.25% at $0.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $214.54 million, which is 20.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 698,546,694.00. Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00 Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

is up 7.25% at $0.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $214.54 million, which is 20.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 698,546,694.00. 5,344,064,580.00 8,888,888,888.00 Terra LUNA/USD increased by 6.98% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 684.85 million, which is 72.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA's estimated market cap is $1,246,707,197.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 6,533,093,661,861.01 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 6.98% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 684.85 million, which is 72.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA's estimated market cap is $1,246,707,197.00 as of today. 6,533,093,661,861.01 Not Available KuCoin Token KCS/USD rose 4.17% to $15.13 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $11.12 million, which is 21.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,497,214,904.00. Circulating Supply: 98,141,681.74 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 4.17% to $15.13 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $11.12 million, which is 21.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,497,214,904.00. 98,141,681.74 Not Available LEO Token LEO/USD increased by 1.38% to $4.97. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.44 million, which is 16.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO's estimated market cap is $4,655,428,144.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 936,053,015.90 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD fell 2.34% to $53.63 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV's current trading volume totals $80.76 million, a 29.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BSV's estimated market cap is $1,036,013,624.00. Circulating Supply: 19,062,432.89 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 2.34% to $53.63 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV's current trading volume totals $80.76 million, a 29.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BSV's estimated market cap is $1,036,013,624.00. 19,062,432.89 Not Available BitDAO BIT/USD fell 1.77% to $0.83 over the past 24 hours. BitDAO's current trading volume totals $18.63 million, a 53.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BIT's estimated market cap is $784,678,048.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 939,722,387.04 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

fell 1.77% to $0.83 over the past 24 hours. BitDAO's current trading volume totals $18.63 million, a 53.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BIT's estimated market cap is $784,678,048.00 as of today. 939,722,387.04 10,000,000,000.00 PAX Gold PAXG/USD fell 1.5% to $1810.24 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.92 million, which is 47.07% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $PAXG's estimated market cap is $600,536,792.00. Circulating Supply: 330,001.87 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.5% to $1810.24 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.92 million, which is 47.07% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $PAXG's estimated market cap is $600,536,792.00. 330,001.87 Not Available Zcash ZEC/USD decreased by 1.4% to $105.66 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 189.14 million, which is 20.91% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,329,807,122.00. Circulating Supply: 12,454,556.42 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

decreased by 1.4% to $105.66 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 189.14 million, which is 20.91% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,329,807,122.00. 12,454,556.42 21,000,000.00 Radix XRD/USD declined by 1.37% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. Radix's current trading volume totals $122.07 thousand, a 69.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 857,589,040.00. Circulating Supply: 9,876,276,544.88 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.37% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. Radix's current trading volume totals $122.07 thousand, a 69.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 857,589,040.00. 9,876,276,544.88 24,000,000,000.00 TRON TRX/USD declined by 1.32% to $0.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 887.37 million, which is 25.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 6,918,762,846.00. Circulating Supply: 97,561,481,581.24 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.32% to $0.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 887.37 million, which is 25.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 6,918,762,846.00. 97,561,481,581.24 Not Available Huobi Token HT/USD decreased by 1.27% to $6.99 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 23.14 million, which is 45.21% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,088,322,204.00. Circulating Supply: 154,771,858.25 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.