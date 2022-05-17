Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Kusama KSM/USD rose 10.73% to $82.86 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $120.43 million, which is 63.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 741,318,266.00. Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07 Max Supply: 10,000,000.00
- Elrond EGLD/USD increased by 6.62% to $99.6. Elrond's current trading volume totals $72.51 million, a 48.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $EGLD's estimated market cap is $2,222,142,107.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 22,358,370.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- Maiar DEX MEX/USD rose 6.47% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Maiar DEX's current trading volume totals $231.74 thousand, a 85.63% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MEX's estimated market cap is $609,229,039.00. Circulating Supply: 5,080,062,938,830.00 Max Supply: 8,045,920,000,000.00
- Litecoin LTC/USD is up 6.45% at $71.8. Litecoin's current trading volume totals $672.17 million, a 25.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LTC's estimated market cap is $5,047,652,589.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 70,305,383.23 Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
- Klaytn KLAY/USD increased by 6.23% to $0.43. Trading volume for this coin is 54.89 million, which is 3.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,202,506,373.00. Circulating Supply: 2,828,888,782.60 Max Supply: Not Available
- KuCoin Token KCS/USD is up 5.78% at $14.61. Trading volume for this coin is 7.80 million, which is 14.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KCS's estimated market cap is $1,430,334,830.00. Circulating Supply: 98,141,681.74 Max Supply: Not Available
- TRON TRX/USD rose 5.66% to $0.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 899.83 million, which is 24.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,094,235,025.00. Circulating Supply: 97,652,885,198.62 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD decreased by 3.26% to $6.39 over the past 24 hours. NEAR Protocol's current trading volume totals $340.23 million, a 51.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR's estimated market cap is $4,427,238,847.00. Circulating Supply: 689,978,459.62 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Radix XRD/USD declined by 3.09% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 113.02 thousand, which is 72.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD's estimated market cap is $856,625,843.00. Circulating Supply: 9,875,493,566.98 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- The Graph GRT/USD fell 2.25% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. The Graph's current trading volume totals $139.48 million, a 19.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,217,155,116.00. Circulating Supply: 6,929,620,630.00 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Maker MKR/USD declined by 1.97% to $1515.41 over the past 24 hours. Maker's current trading volume totals $133.32 million, a 61.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,370,605,802.00. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
- Celo CELO/USD fell 1.85% to $1.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 40.26 million, which is 58.55% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO's estimated market cap is $616,665,253.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 439,191,694.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- NEXO NEXO/USD fell 1.48% to $1.37 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $6.88 million, a 56.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEXO's estimated market cap is $765,200,160.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Decentraland MANA/USD declined by 1.1% to $1.19 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland's current trading volume totals $387.67 million, a 14.68% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MANA's estimated market cap is $1,783,385,554.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,498,445,618.08 Max Supply: 2,193,667,027.32
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.