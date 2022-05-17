Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Kusama KSM/USD rose 10.73% to $82.86 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $120.43 million, which is 63.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 741,318,266.00. Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07 Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

rose 10.73% to $82.86 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $120.43 million, which is 63.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 741,318,266.00. 8,980,098.07 10,000,000.00 Elrond EGLD/USD increased by 6.62% to $99.6. Elrond's current trading volume totals $72.51 million, a 48.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $EGLD's estimated market cap is $2,222,142,107.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 22,358,370.00 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 6.62% to $99.6. Elrond's current trading volume totals $72.51 million, a 48.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $EGLD's estimated market cap is $2,222,142,107.00 as of today. 22,358,370.00 Not Available Maiar DEX MEX/USD rose 6.47% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Maiar DEX's current trading volume totals $231.74 thousand, a 85.63% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MEX's estimated market cap is $609,229,039.00. Circulating Supply: 5,080,062,938,830.00 Max Supply: 8,045,920,000,000.00

rose 6.47% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Maiar DEX's current trading volume totals $231.74 thousand, a 85.63% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MEX's estimated market cap is $609,229,039.00. 5,080,062,938,830.00 8,045,920,000,000.00 Litecoin LTC/USD is up 6.45% at $71.8. Litecoin's current trading volume totals $672.17 million, a 25.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LTC's estimated market cap is $5,047,652,589.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 70,305,383.23 Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

is up 6.45% at $71.8. Litecoin's current trading volume totals $672.17 million, a 25.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LTC's estimated market cap is $5,047,652,589.00 as of today. 70,305,383.23 84,000,000.00 Klaytn KLAY/USD increased by 6.23% to $0.43. Trading volume for this coin is 54.89 million, which is 3.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,202,506,373.00. Circulating Supply: 2,828,888,782.60 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 6.23% to $0.43. Trading volume for this coin is 54.89 million, which is 3.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,202,506,373.00. 2,828,888,782.60 Not Available KuCoin Token KCS/USD is up 5.78% at $14.61. Trading volume for this coin is 7.80 million, which is 14.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KCS's estimated market cap is $1,430,334,830.00. Circulating Supply: 98,141,681.74 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 5.78% at $14.61. Trading volume for this coin is 7.80 million, which is 14.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KCS's estimated market cap is $1,430,334,830.00. 98,141,681.74 Not Available TRON TRX/USD rose 5.66% to $0.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 899.83 million, which is 24.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,094,235,025.00. Circulating Supply: 97,652,885,198.62 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD decreased by 3.26% to $6.39 over the past 24 hours. NEAR Protocol's current trading volume totals $340.23 million, a 51.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR's estimated market cap is $4,427,238,847.00. Circulating Supply: 689,978,459.62 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

decreased by 3.26% to $6.39 over the past 24 hours. NEAR Protocol's current trading volume totals $340.23 million, a 51.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR's estimated market cap is $4,427,238,847.00. 689,978,459.62 1,000,000,000.00 Radix XRD/USD declined by 3.09% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 113.02 thousand, which is 72.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD's estimated market cap is $856,625,843.00. Circulating Supply: 9,875,493,566.98 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

declined by 3.09% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 113.02 thousand, which is 72.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD's estimated market cap is $856,625,843.00. 9,875,493,566.98 24,000,000,000.00 The Graph GRT/USD fell 2.25% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. The Graph's current trading volume totals $139.48 million, a 19.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,217,155,116.00. Circulating Supply: 6,929,620,630.00 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

fell 2.25% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. The Graph's current trading volume totals $139.48 million, a 19.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,217,155,116.00. 6,929,620,630.00 10,000,000,000.00 Maker MKR/USD declined by 1.97% to $1515.41 over the past 24 hours. Maker's current trading volume totals $133.32 million, a 61.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,370,605,802.00. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

declined by 1.97% to $1515.41 over the past 24 hours. Maker's current trading volume totals $133.32 million, a 61.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,370,605,802.00. 901,310.95 1,005,577.00 Celo CELO/USD fell 1.85% to $1.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 40.26 million, which is 58.55% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO's estimated market cap is $616,665,253.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 439,191,694.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

fell 1.85% to $1.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 40.26 million, which is 58.55% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO's estimated market cap is $616,665,253.00 as of today. 439,191,694.00 1,000,000,000.00 NEXO NEXO/USD fell 1.48% to $1.37 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $6.88 million, a 56.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEXO's estimated market cap is $765,200,160.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

fell 1.48% to $1.37 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $6.88 million, a 56.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEXO's estimated market cap is $765,200,160.00 as of today. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000.00 Decentraland MANA/USD declined by 1.1% to $1.19 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland's current trading volume totals $387.67 million, a 14.68% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MANA's estimated market cap is $1,783,385,554.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,498,445,618.08 Max Supply: 2,193,667,027.32

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.