Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Maker MKR/USD rose 15.45% to $1210.63 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $170.05 million, which is 148.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,092,566,076.00. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

rose 15.45% to $1210.63 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $170.05 million, which is 148.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,092,566,076.00. 901,310.95 1,005,577.00 Polygon MATIC/USD is up 13.22% at $0.92. Polygon's current trading volume totals $1.58 billion, a 102.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 6,282,685,607.00. Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

is up 13.22% at $0.92. Polygon's current trading volume totals $1.58 billion, a 102.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 6,282,685,607.00. 6,872,890,164.27 10,000,000,000.00 Flow FLOW/USD increased by 11.3% to $4.06. Flow's current trading volume totals $293.50 million, a 152.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FLOW's estimated market cap is $1,481,377,084.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 364,061,129.00 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 11.3% to $4.06. Flow's current trading volume totals $293.50 million, a 152.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FLOW's estimated market cap is $1,481,377,084.00 as of today. 364,061,129.00 Not Available Shiba Inu SHIB/USD rose 11.07% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu's current trading volume totals $2.09 billion, a 118.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB's estimated market cap is $9,051,612,008.00. Circulating Supply: 549,146,987,315,505.38 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 11.07% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu's current trading volume totals $2.09 billion, a 118.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB's estimated market cap is $9,051,612,008.00. 549,146,987,315,505.38 Not Available Cronos CRO/USD is up 10.05% at $0.24. Cronos's current trading volume totals $126.88 million, a 29.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CRO's estimated market cap is $5,973,440,267.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 10.05% at $0.24. Cronos's current trading volume totals $126.88 million, a 29.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CRO's estimated market cap is $5,973,440,267.00 as of today. 25,263,013,692.00 Not Available TRON TRX/USD increased by 9.55% to $0.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.92 billion, which is 166.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,870,556,987.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 98,195,060,579.71 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 9.55% to $0.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.92 billion, which is 166.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,870,556,987.00 as of today. 98,195,060,579.71 Not Available Convex Finance CVX/USD increased by 9.52% to $20.96. Convex Finance's current trading volume totals $24.26 million, a 6.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,271,336,626.00. Circulating Supply: 60,878,879.16 Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

LOSERS

Axie Infinity AXS/USD declined by 2.42% to $25.74 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $636.36 million, which is 55.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $2,018,347,648.00. Circulating Supply: 78,353,121.31 Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

declined by 2.42% to $25.74 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $636.36 million, which is 55.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $2,018,347,648.00. 78,353,121.31 270,000,000.00 Osmosis OSMO/USD fell 2.28% to $2.85 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $230.29 million, which is 223.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OSMO's estimated market cap is $1,054,888,046.00. Circulating Supply: 367,121,904.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

fell 2.28% to $2.85 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $230.29 million, which is 223.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OSMO's estimated market cap is $1,054,888,046.00. 367,121,904.00 1,000,000,000.00 Celo CELO/USD fell 2.09% to $1.97 over the past 24 hours. Celo's current trading volume totals $106.48 million, a 14.36% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CELO's estimated market cap is $865,544,461.00. Circulating Supply: 439,191,694.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

fell 2.09% to $1.97 over the past 24 hours. Celo's current trading volume totals $106.48 million, a 14.36% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CELO's estimated market cap is $865,544,461.00. 439,191,694.00 1,000,000,000.00 IOTA MIOTA/USD declined by 1.54% to $0.4 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $125.08 million, which is 174.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,100,280,953.00. Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.54% to $0.4 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $125.08 million, which is 174.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,100,280,953.00. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD fell 1.42% to $3.34 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $143.04 million, which is 44.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 744,906,592.00. Circulating Supply: 221,990,643.05 Max Supply: 259,626,502.20

fell 1.42% to $3.34 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $143.04 million, which is 44.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 744,906,592.00. 221,990,643.05 259,626,502.20 The Sandbox SAND/USD fell 1.31% to $1.77 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 556.49 million, which is 1.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND's estimated market cap is $2,169,579,813.00. Circulating Supply: 1,227,539,778.22 Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

fell 1.31% to $1.77 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 556.49 million, which is 1.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND's estimated market cap is $2,169,579,813.00. 1,227,539,778.22 3,000,000,000.00 Algorand ALGO/USD declined by 1.08% to $0.6 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $505.94 million, which is 173.57% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ALGO's estimated market cap is $4,063,570,540.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 6,809,460,563.25 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

