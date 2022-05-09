QQQ
Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 8% Within 24 hours

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 2:03 PM | 1 min read

XRP's XRP/USD price has decreased 8.93% over the past 24 hours to $0.52, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -15.0%, moving from $0.60 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has increased 8.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 2.02% to over 48.34 billion which makes up an estimated 48.34% of its max supply, which is 100.00 billion. The current market cap ranking for XRP is #6 at $25.27 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

