Chiliz, Gala Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Algorand ALGO/USD rose 12.1% to $0.7 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $415.04 million, which is 136.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,744,962,575.00. Circulating Supply: 6,733,972,276.23 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

The Graph GRT/USD declined by 1.25% to $0.29 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 152.75 million, which is 4.32% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,050,116,907.00. Circulating Supply: 6,929,620,630.00 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

