Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Huobi BTC HBTC/USD increased by 302.94% to $165285. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.67 million, which is 18.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HBTC's estimated market cap is $6,603,420,108.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 39,884.08 Max Supply: 39,884.08

TRON TRX/USD is up 14.77% at $0.07. TRON's current trading volume totals $2.99 billion, a 237.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,258,972,082.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 101,637,314,151.02 Max Supply: Not Available

Theta Network THETA/USD rose 9.16% to $3.34 over the past 24 hours. Theta Network's current trading volume totals $540.28 million, a 140.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,352,914,955.00. Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD is up 5.7% at $0.18. Theta Fuel's current trading volume totals $63.13 million, a 70.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: Not Available

The Graph GRT/USD is up 5.29% at $0.38. The trading volume for this coin is currently $286.96 million, which is 98.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GRT's estimated market cap is $2,618,159,858.00. Circulating Supply: 6,929,620,630.00 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Monero XMR/USD is up 5.08% at $283.93. Monero's current trading volume totals $434.29 million, a 151.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 5,160,412,689.00. Circulating Supply: 18,110,694.82 Max Supply: Not Available

Basic Attention Token BAT/USD increased by 4.58% to $0.78. The trading volume for this coin is currently $182.23 million, which is 74.34% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,168,567,995.00. Circulating Supply: 1,497,584,821.88 Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00

Flow FLOW/USD fell 1.24% to $5.75 over the past 24 hours. Flow's current trading volume totals $57.62 million, a 56.45% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FLOW's estimated market cap is $2,081,773,630.00. Circulating Supply: 361,521,462.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Loopring LRC/USD decreased by 1.24% to $0.92 over the past 24 hours. Loopring's current trading volume totals $140.69 million, a 48.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,158,691,333.00. Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94 Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD decreased by 1.21% to $36.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 510.16 million, which is 26.32% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ETC's estimated market cap is $4,859,799,130.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 134,356,895.17 Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

Ethereum ETH/USD declined by 1.19% to $3035.71 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $17.98 billion, which is 19.67% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ETH's estimated market cap is $366,985,150,136.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 120,472,713.06 Max Supply: Not Available

Chainlink LINK/USD decreased by 1.17% to $13.78 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 501.44 million, which is 27.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LINK's estimated market cap is $6,453,088,044.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Maker MKR/USD fell 1.07% to $1779.76 over the past 24 hours. Maker's current trading volume totals $88.11 million, a 30.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,608,328,734.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

Waves WAVES/USD decreased by 1.06% to $20.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 319.57 million, which is 45.26% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAVES's estimated market cap is $2,006,007,157.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

