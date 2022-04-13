Synthetix Network Token, Chiliz Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Frax Share FXS/USD increased by 15.34% to $31.62. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $59.16 million, a 196.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,823,811,641.00. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 99,045,175.59
- Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD rose 14.89% to $342.75 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 819.69 million, which is 35.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCH's estimated market cap is $6,503,914,817.00. Circulating Supply: 19,035,656.15 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- ApeCoin APE/USD is up 13.17% at $12.72. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $961.66 million, a 15.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $APE's estimated market cap is $3,523,892,222.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 277,500,000.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- THORChain RUNE/USD is up 11.02% at $8.42. THORChain's current trading volume totals $193.93 million, a 32.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RUNE's estimated market cap is $2,542,969,826.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
- Chiliz CHZ/USD rose 10.72% to $0.24 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $420.76 million, which is 147.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,296,102,653.00. Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00 Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00
- Aave AAVE/USD increased by 9.58% to $175.28. Trading volume for this coin is 266.09 million, which is 0.21% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,406,962,201.00. Circulating Supply: 13,680,620.44 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00
- Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD increased by 7.72% to $5.08. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $95.41 million, a 4.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,104,722,634.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 217,846,385.68 Max Supply: 251,526,060.69
LOSERS
- Humans.ai HEART/USD declined by 15.2% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.54 million, which is 69.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HEART's estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00
- Waves WAVES/USD decreased by 2.2% to $21.64 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $745.14 million, which is 35.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,165,699,836.00. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available
