Synthetix Network Token, Chiliz Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Frax Share FXS/USD increased by 15.34% to $31.62. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $59.16 million, a 196.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,823,811,641.00. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 99,045,175.59

increased by 15.34% to $31.62. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $59.16 million, a 196.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,823,811,641.00. 57,730,568.56 99,045,175.59 Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD rose 14.89% to $342.75 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 819.69 million, which is 35.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCH's estimated market cap is $6,503,914,817.00. Circulating Supply: 19,035,656.15 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

rose 14.89% to $342.75 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 819.69 million, which is 35.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCH's estimated market cap is $6,503,914,817.00. 19,035,656.15 21,000,000.00 ApeCoin APE/USD is up 13.17% at $12.72. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $961.66 million, a 15.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $APE's estimated market cap is $3,523,892,222.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 277,500,000.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

is up 13.17% at $12.72. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $961.66 million, a 15.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $APE's estimated market cap is $3,523,892,222.00 as of today. 277,500,000.00 1,000,000,000.00 THORChain RUNE/USD is up 11.02% at $8.42. THORChain's current trading volume totals $193.93 million, a 32.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RUNE's estimated market cap is $2,542,969,826.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

is up 11.02% at $8.42. THORChain's current trading volume totals $193.93 million, a 32.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RUNE's estimated market cap is $2,542,969,826.00 as of today. 300,755,174.94 500,000,000.00 Chiliz CHZ/USD rose 10.72% to $0.24 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $420.76 million, which is 147.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,296,102,653.00. Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00 Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

rose 10.72% to $0.24 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $420.76 million, which is 147.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,296,102,653.00. 5,344,064,580.00 8,888,888,888.00 Aave AAVE/USD increased by 9.58% to $175.28. Trading volume for this coin is 266.09 million, which is 0.21% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,406,962,201.00. Circulating Supply: 13,680,620.44 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

increased by 9.58% to $175.28. Trading volume for this coin is 266.09 million, which is 0.21% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,406,962,201.00. 13,680,620.44 16,000,000.00 Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD increased by 7.72% to $5.08. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $95.41 million, a 4.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,104,722,634.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 217,846,385.68 Max Supply: 251,526,060.69

LOSERS

Humans.ai HEART/USD declined by 15.2% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.54 million, which is 69.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HEART's estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00

declined by 15.2% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.54 million, which is 69.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HEART's estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today. 0.00 7,800,000,000.00 Waves WAVES/USD decreased by 2.2% to $21.64 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $745.14 million, which is 35.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,165,699,836.00. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.