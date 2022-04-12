QQQ
Cryptocurrency Algorand's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 12, 2022 10:03 AM | 1 min read

Over the past 24 hours, Algorand's ALGO/USD price has risen 3.17% to $0.74. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 16.0% loss, moving from $0.88 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.56.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Algorand over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 22.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.81% to over 6.71 billion. This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 67.09% of its max supply, which is 10.00 billion. The current market cap ranking for ALGO is #31 at $4.95 billion.

supply_and_vol

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

