Celsius Network, NEXO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Zilliqa ZIL/USD rose 5.95% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.38 billion, which is 524.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,892,768,730.00. Circulating Supply: 14,156,152,406.72 Max Supply: Not Available
- LEO Token LEO/USD is up 3.56% at $6.04. Trading volume for this coin is 930.34 thousand, which is 39.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 5,659,537,828.00. Circulating Supply: 936,559,880.90 Max Supply: Not Available
- STEPN GMT/USD increased by 3.53% to $2.28. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.73 billion, which is 123.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,367,898,891.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00
LOSERS
- Bitcoin BTC/USD decreased by 4.75% to $43875 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $34.28 billion, which is 44.52% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 833,822,441,653.00. Circulating Supply: 19,004,618.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- DeFiChain DFI/USD declined by 4.33% to $4.41 over the past 24 hours. DeFiChain's current trading volume totals $23.74 million, a 283.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DFI's estimated market cap is $2,261,296,343.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 513,618,379.92 Max Supply: Not Available
- Klaytn KLAY/USD declined by 4.21% to $1.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 46.53 million, which is 14.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KLAY's estimated market cap is $3,026,361,055.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 2,780,536,208.40 Max Supply: Not Available
- NEXO NEXO/USD fell 3.42% to $2.43 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $20.81 million, a 182.7% increase from its 100-day average volume. $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,354,053,253.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Zcash ZEC/USD declined by 2.6% to $164.72 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $325.29 million, which is 29.17% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,020,031,989.00. Circulating Supply: 12,305,197.04 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- Celsius Network CEL/USD declined by 2.35% to $3.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.71 million, which is 25.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,291,435,051.00. Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35 Max Supply: Not Available
- Monero XMR/USD fell 1.33% to $218.01 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $239.49 million, which is 54.63% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,946,775,959.00. Circulating Supply: 18,103,688.85 Max Supply: Not Available
