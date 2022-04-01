Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- STEPN GMT/USD is up 16.88% at $2.82. STEPN's current trading volume totals $5.14 billion, a 409.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $GMT's estimated market cap is $1,714,563,662.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00
- Fantom FTM/USD increased by 4.46% to $1.53. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.55 billion, which is 54.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,849,602,760.00. Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01 Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
- Zilliqa ZIL/USD rose 1.3% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.16 billion, which is 1954.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ZIL's estimated market cap is $2,808,031,049.00. Circulating Supply: 14,133,374,106.08 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Lido Staked Ether STETH/USD declined by 3.67% to $3301.75 over the past 24 hours. Lido Staked Ether's current trading volume totals $37.14 million, a 115.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 9,827,852,311.00. Circulating Supply: 2,978,094.26 Max Supply: 2,978,094.26
- eCash XEC/USD declined by 3.6% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash's current trading volume totals $57.85 million, a 87.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC's estimated market cap is $1,796,754,918.00. Circulating Supply: 19,020,573,423,313.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00
- BNB BNB/USD fell 3.37% to $432.63 over the past 24 hours. BNB's current trading volume totals $2.50 billion, a 65.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BNB's estimated market cap is $72,667,668,943.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90 Max Supply: 168,137,035.90
- Solana SOL/USD decreased by 1.99% to $124.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.03 billion, which is 116.18% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 40,539,774,959.00. Circulating Supply: 325,673,207.18 Max Supply: Not Available
- NEXO NEXO/USD decreased by 1.82% to $2.4 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $8.33 million, which is 20.23% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,343,068,978.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- LEO Token LEO/USD fell 1.51% to $5.82 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token's current trading volume totals $1.98 million, a 32.3% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO's estimated market cap is $5,392,390,970.00. Circulating Supply: 936,619,748.90 Max Supply: Not Available
- Aave AAVE/USD fell 1.22% to $220.75 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $778.15 million, which is 184.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,982,896,599.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 13,658,872.37 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00
