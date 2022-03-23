Cryptocurrency LEO Token Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 23, 2022 2:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cryptocurrency LEO Token Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

LEO Token’s (CRYPTO:LEO) price has decreased 3.01% over the past 24 hours to $6.01. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 1.0%, moving from $5.89 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for LEO Token over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 12.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.01% to over 936.73 million. The current market cap ranking for LEO is #29 at $5.63 billion.

supply_and_vol

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Up More Than 8% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Up More Than 8% In 24 hours

Axie Infinity's (CRYPTO: AXS) price has increased 8.23% over the past 24 hours to $56.65. Over the past week, AXS has experienced an uptick of over 11.0%, moving from $48.68 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $164.90. read more
Dogecoin Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Dogecoin Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price rose 3.35% to $0.13. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% gain, moving from $0.11 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.73. read more
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) price has increased 3.76% over the past 24 hours to $0.000024. Over the past week, SHIB has experienced an uptick of over 9.0%, moving from $0.000022 to its current price. read more
Cryptocurrency Near's Price Increased More Than 9% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Near's Price Increased More Than 9% Within 24 hours

Near's (CRYPTO: NEAR) price has increased 9.21% over the past 24 hours to $12.31. Over the past week, NEAR has experienced an uptick of over 21.0%, moving from $10.17 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $20.44. read more