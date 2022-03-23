Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 23, 2022 10:17 am
Over the past 24 hours, Cosmos Hub’s (CRYPTO: ATOM) price has fallen 3.34% to $27.62. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 0.0% loss, moving from $27.59 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cosmos Hub over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 2.0% over the past week which is opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.22%. This brings the circulating supply to 291.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ATOM is #22 at $8.03 billion.

supply_and_vol

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

