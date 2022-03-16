Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) increased by 15.43% to $139.09. Aave’s current trading volume totals $297.39 million, a 28.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,907,388,077.00.

Circulating Supply: 13,644,074.17

Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,139,993,229.22

Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 45,572,360.33

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

Circulating Supply: 12,230,106.42

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

LOSERS

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) fell 4.09% to $7.41 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $314.66 million, which is 275.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,221,163,922.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 28,314,463.64

Max Supply: Not Available

