Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) is up 9.54% at $0.23. The trading volume for this coin is currently $187.45 million, which is 112.01% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $4,563,535,208.00.
Circulating Supply: 19,565,356,901.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 2.1% to $25.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 32.75 million, which is 47.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,297,713,674.00.
Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
- Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) is up 1.32% at $1769.31. Maker’s current trading volume totals $60.82 million, a 17.83% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,593,198,134.00.
Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 1.27% to $53.76 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.82 billion, which is 10.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $20,733,140,469.00.
Circulating Supply: 386,909,834.49
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) is up 1.22% at $0.1. NEM’s current trading volume totals $25.14 million, a 41.87% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 874,509,918.00.
Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 1.79% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $46.75 million, a 18.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,221,099,108.00.
Circulating Supply: 2,634,864,430.80
Max Supply: Not Available
- PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) decreased by 1.65% to $7.07 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 107.02 million, which is 54.31% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $1,902,021,815.00.
Circulating Supply: 270,149,538.22
Max Supply: Not Available
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.25% to $5.83 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 572.76 thousand, which is 60.49% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $5,462,358,512.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 937,087,522.90
Max Supply: Not Available
- GateToken (CRYPTO: GT) decreased by 1.2% to $6.13 over the past 24 hours. GateToken’s current trading volume totals $4.20 million, a 28.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $GT’s estimated market cap is $931,661,567.00.
Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74
Max Supply: Not Available
- IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) declined by 1.18% to $0.75 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $41.53 million, a 51.06% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $2,075,755,174.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
Max Supply: Not Available
- Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) declined by 1.05% to $2.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 41.66 million, which is 30.83% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,011,965,723.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 407,486,151.00
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) fell 1.03% to $3.09 over the past 24 hours. The Sandbox’s current trading volume totals $900.70 million, a 30.32% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,356,746,868.00.
Circulating Supply: 1,088,944,772.22
Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00
