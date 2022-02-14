Cryptocurrency Crypto.com Coin Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
February 14, 2022 10:05 am
Crypto.com Coin’s (CRYPTO: CRO) price has decreased 5.74% over the past 24 hours to $0.48, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -2.0%, moving from $0.49 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Crypto.com Coin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 69.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.02% to over 25.26 billion. The current market cap ranking for CRO is #15 at 12.16 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Crypto.com Coin?

