Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 37.44% at $11.34. The trading volume for this coin is currently $573.89 million, which is 256.16% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,150,270,577.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 37.44% at $11.34. The trading volume for this coin is currently $573.89 million, which is 256.16% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,150,270,577.00 as of today. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) is up 22.99% at $1.13. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $708.52 million, a 10.55% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,394,787,270.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

(CRYPTO: LRC) is up 22.99% at $1.13. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $708.52 million, a 10.55% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,394,787,270.00 as of today. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) rose 19.37% to $0.22 over the past 24 hours. Gala’s current trading volume totals $531.57 million, a 31.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $GALA’s estimated market cap is $1,641,989,828.00.

Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32

Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: GALA) rose 19.37% to $0.22 over the past 24 hours. Gala’s current trading volume totals $531.57 million, a 31.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $GALA’s estimated market cap is $1,641,989,828.00. 7,542,496,572.32 50,000,000,000.00 Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) increased by 18.74% to $28.08. Helium’s current trading volume totals $36.74 million, a 11.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $2,821,807,442.00.

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: HNT) increased by 18.74% to $28.08. Helium’s current trading volume totals $36.74 million, a 11.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $2,821,807,442.00. 100,539,361.98 223,000,000.00 Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) rose 16.86% to $6.39 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $36.84 million, which is 69.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,030,421,314.00.

Circulating Supply: 161,357,309.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: SCRT) rose 16.86% to $6.39 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $36.84 million, which is 69.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,030,421,314.00. 161,357,309.00 Not Available Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) is up 16.05% at $4.79. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $70.73 million, a 21.16% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $SNX’s estimated market cap is $951,421,441.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 199,970,403.29

Max Supply: 241,474,607.35

(CRYPTO: SNX) is up 16.05% at $4.79. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $70.73 million, a 21.16% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $SNX’s estimated market cap is $951,421,441.00 as of today. 199,970,403.29 241,474,607.35 Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 14.79% at $1.68. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $1.30 billion, a 14.65% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,386,296,238.00.

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Pocket Network (CRYPTO: POKT) declined by 7.39% to $1.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.27 million, which is 41.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $POKT’s estimated market cap is $906,650,213.00.

Circulating Supply: 676,821,049.39

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: POKT) declined by 7.39% to $1.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.27 million, which is 41.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $POKT’s estimated market cap is $906,650,213.00. 676,821,049.39 Not Available Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) declined by 2.97% to $1848.35 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 81.91 million, which is 16.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,660,858,592.00.

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

(CRYPTO: MKR) declined by 2.97% to $1848.35 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 81.91 million, which is 16.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,660,858,592.00. 901,310.95 1,005,577.00 Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) fell 1.84% to $35.02 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $1.72 billion, a 88.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $10,048,809,144.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 286,887,356.33

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.