Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
January 13, 2022 10:02 am
Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer’s (CRYPTO: ICP) price has fallen 4.16% to $34.2. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 14.0% gain, moving from $30.06 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Internet Computer over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 63.0% over the past week while the circulating supply of the coin has risen 1.39%. This brings the circulating supply to 198.39 million, which makes up an estimated 42.28% of its max supply of 469.21 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ICP is #31 at 6.78 billion.

Where Can You Buy Internet Computer?

If you are interested in purchasing Internet Computer and want to know the best cryptocurrency exchanges, follow this link to Benzinga Money.

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

