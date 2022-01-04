Ravencoin, ECOMI Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: RVN) is up 19.63% at $0.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $299.48 million, which is 341.16% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RVN’s estimated market cap is $1,331,852,946.00 as of today. 10,449,770,000.00 Not Available Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) is up 18.02% at $32.74. The trading volume for this coin is currently $779.54 million, which is 122.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $6,242,876,190.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: ICP) is up 18.02% at $32.74. The trading volume for this coin is currently $779.54 million, which is 122.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $6,242,876,190.00 as of today. 190,940,096.75 469,213,710.00 Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 17.29% at $17.2. Near’s current trading volume totals $1.02 billion, a 215.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $10,346,627,395.00.

(CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 17.29% at $17.2. Near’s current trading volume totals $1.02 billion, a 215.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $10,346,627,395.00. 602,964,783.16 1,000,000,000.00 Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) increased by 14.99% to $2.97. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.82 billion, which is 162.63% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $7,502,651,514.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: FTM) increased by 14.99% to $2.97. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.82 billion, which is 162.63% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $7,502,651,514.00 as of today. 2,541,152,731.01 3,175,000,000.00 Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) rose 12.51% to $5.57 over the past 24 hours. Celo’s current trading volume totals $94.31 million, a 26.74% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $2,147,593,223.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: CELO) rose 12.51% to $5.57 over the past 24 hours. Celo’s current trading volume totals $94.31 million, a 26.74% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $2,147,593,223.00 as of today. 387,111,233.00 1,000,000,000.00 Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) increased by 9.48% to $0.32. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $371.04 million, a 75.36% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ONE’s estimated market cap is $3,709,402,092.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: ONE) increased by 9.48% to $0.32. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $371.04 million, a 75.36% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ONE’s estimated market cap is $3,709,402,092.00 as of today. 11,575,403,157.10 13,156,044,839.79 Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) increased by 8.46% to $65.77. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $83.62 million, a 3.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $3,294,870,137.00.

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

LOSERS

ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) decreased by 1.58% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.63 million, which is 52.62% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,464,914,605.00.

(CRYPTO: OMI) decreased by 1.58% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 4.63 million, which is 52.62% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,464,914,605.00. 240,092,131,274.56 Not Available Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) decreased by 1.58% to $29.84 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.53 billion, which is 1.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOT’s estimated market cap is $31,998,493,177.00.

(CRYPTO: DOT) decreased by 1.58% to $29.84 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.53 billion, which is 1.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOT’s estimated market cap is $31,998,493,177.00. 1,070,962,345.28 Not Available Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) declined by 1.56% to $3.27 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland’s current trading volume totals $347.81 million, a 78.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,334,189,559.00.

(CRYPTO: MANA) declined by 1.56% to $3.27 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland’s current trading volume totals $347.81 million, a 78.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,334,189,559.00. 1,327,372,145.99 2,193,902,627.32 eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) decreased by 1.28% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 51.08 million, which is 54.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $2,238,211,258.00.

(CRYPTO: XEC) decreased by 1.28% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 51.08 million, which is 54.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $2,238,211,258.00. 18,942,433,396,789.40 21,000,000,000,000.00 Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) declined by 1.27% to $34.86 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 272.64 million, which is 85.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $4,595,113,785.00.

(CRYPTO: ETC) declined by 1.27% to $34.86 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 272.64 million, which is 85.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $4,595,113,785.00. 132,068,458.39 210,700,000.00 Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) declined by 1.13% to $18.68 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $366.81 million, which is 2.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $UNI’s estimated market cap is $8,437,068,242.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: UNI) declined by 1.13% to $18.68 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $366.81 million, which is 2.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $UNI’s estimated market cap is $8,437,068,242.00 as of today. 452,310,085.13 1,000,000,000.00 Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) fell 1.07% to $4.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.67 million, which is 69.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,735,907,252.00.

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

