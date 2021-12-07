Mina Protocol, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 39.35% at $2.5. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $4.78 billion, a 298.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,944,387,625.00.

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 39.35% at $2.5. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $4.78 billion, a 298.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,944,387,625.00. 6,872,890,164.27 10,000,000,000.00 Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) increased by 35.8% to $159.43. The trading volume for this coin is currently $838.46 million, which is 206.39% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,010,558,744.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,917,445.39

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BSV) increased by 35.8% to $159.43. The trading volume for this coin is currently $838.46 million, which is 206.39% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,010,558,744.00. 18,917,445.39 Not Available BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) rose 35.34% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $2.98 billion, a 435.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $3,690,026,977.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BTT) rose 35.34% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $2.98 billion, a 435.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $3,690,026,977.00 as of today. 932,497,500,000.00 Not Available Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) rose 34.84% to $2.56 over the past 24 hours. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $1.08 billion, a 56.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $3,201,423,821.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

(CRYPTO: LRC) rose 34.84% to $2.56 over the past 24 hours. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $1.08 billion, a 56.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $3,201,423,821.00 as of today. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) increased by 28.71% to $2.61. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.34 million, which is 144.38% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,460,801,728.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: NEXO) increased by 28.71% to $2.61. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.34 million, which is 144.38% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,460,801,728.00 as of today. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000.00 Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) rose 24.74% to $4.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 69.13 million, which is 27.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,286,687,604.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 314,307,102.84

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: MINA) rose 24.74% to $4.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 69.13 million, which is 27.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,286,687,604.00 as of today. 314,307,102.84 Not Available LINK (CRYPTO: LN) increased by 23.52% to $269.5. The trading volume for this coin is currently $14.22 million, which is 150.4% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LN’s estimated market cap is $1,623,673,330.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 5,976,007.02

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) declined by 7.02% to $107.02 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 710.19, which is 100.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $2,011,416,041.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BCHA) declined by 7.02% to $107.02 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 710.19, which is 100.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $2,011,416,041.00 as of today. 18,794,058.40 Not Available Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) fell 1.43% to $8.65 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $103.06 million, a 21.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,376,296,106.00.

Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.