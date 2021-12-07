Mina Protocol, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
December 7, 2021 10:03 am
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 39.35% at $2.5. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $4.78 billion, a 298.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,944,387,625.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) increased by 35.8% to $159.43. The trading volume for this coin is currently $838.46 million, which is 206.39% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,010,558,744.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,917,445.39
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) rose 35.34% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $2.98 billion, a 435.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $3,690,026,977.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) rose 34.84% to $2.56 over the past 24 hours. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $1.08 billion, a 56.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $3,201,423,821.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
    Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
  • NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) increased by 28.71% to $2.61. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.34 million, which is 144.38% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,460,801,728.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) rose 24.74% to $4.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 69.13 million, which is 27.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,286,687,604.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 314,307,102.84
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • LINK (CRYPTO: LN) increased by 23.52% to $269.5. The trading volume for this coin is currently $14.22 million, which is 150.4% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LN’s estimated market cap is $1,623,673,330.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 5,976,007.02
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) declined by 7.02% to $107.02 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 710.19, which is 100.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $2,011,416,041.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) fell 1.43% to $8.65 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $103.06 million, a 21.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,376,296,106.00.
    Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

