Mina Protocol, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 39.35% at $2.5. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $4.78 billion, a 298.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,944,387,625.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) increased by 35.8% to $159.43. The trading volume for this coin is currently $838.46 million, which is 206.39% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,010,558,744.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,917,445.39
Max Supply: Not Available
- BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) rose 35.34% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $2.98 billion, a 435.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $3,690,026,977.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) rose 34.84% to $2.56 over the past 24 hours. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $1.08 billion, a 56.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $3,201,423,821.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
- NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) increased by 28.71% to $2.61. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.34 million, which is 144.38% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,460,801,728.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) rose 24.74% to $4.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 69.13 million, which is 27.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,286,687,604.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 314,307,102.84
Max Supply: Not Available
- LINK (CRYPTO: LN) increased by 23.52% to $269.5. The trading volume for this coin is currently $14.22 million, which is 150.4% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LN’s estimated market cap is $1,623,673,330.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 5,976,007.02
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) declined by 7.02% to $107.02 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 710.19, which is 100.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $2,011,416,041.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40
Max Supply: Not Available
- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) fell 1.43% to $8.65 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $103.06 million, a 21.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,376,296,106.00.
Circulating Supply: 159,308,566.25
Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.