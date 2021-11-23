Litecoin Looks To Be Bouncing Back After Holding Support

byTyler Bundy
November 23, 2021 5:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Litecoin Looks To Be Bouncing Back After Holding Support

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) has been cooling off the past week or so after making a large run pushing to over $300. The crypto is pushing higher alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market Tuesday. Litecoin now looks to be bouncing back up off its previous resistance level.

Litecoin was up 3.21% at $215.02 Tuesday afternoon at publication.

See Related: Litecoin Is Cooling Off, Where Might Support Be Found?

Litecoin Daily Chart Analysis

  • Litecoin recently saw a breakout above resistance in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern and now looks to be holding the previous resistance level as support.
  • The $200 level held as resistance for a time before the break, but now looks to be holding as an area of support. If this area holds as support the crypto may start trending higher again soon. If unable to hold the higher low trendline may be the next area of support.
  • The crypto trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the crypto is seeing bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) looks to be consolidating near the middle and now sits at 48 on the indicator. This shows there is slightly more selling pressure in the market, although the buying and selling looks to be relatively equal sitting near the middle line.

ltcdaily11-23-21.png

What’s Next For Litecoin?

Bullish traders are hoping the crypto makes a bounce at the $200 level and doesn't fade lower below the level. Holding above the $200 level is key for bulls to continue to see more bullish movement in the crypto. Bulls are looking for higher lows to begin forming.

Bearish traders are hoping the $200 level will not be able to hold as support and for the crypto to continue to fade lower. Bears would like to see the price fall to the higher low trendline, and then be able to fall below it. This could hint a long-term trend change is coming and possibly the beginning of a longer-term bearish trend.

Photo: Michael Fortsch via Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

After AMC, Second Largest US Theater Chain To Accept Bitcoin, Dogecoin And More As Payment

After AMC, Second Largest US Theater Chain To Accept Bitcoin, Dogecoin And More As Payment

Regal Cinema, a subsidiary of U.K.-based multiplex cinema chain Cineworld Group plc (Pink: CNNWF), has become the latest to join the crypto bandwagon. read more
Cryptocurrency Litecoin's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Litecoin's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Litecoin's (CRYPTO: LTC) price has risen 3.33% to $231.72. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% loss, moving from $255.73 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $336.84. read more
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitdeer Gets $4B SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitdeer Gets $4B SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

A leading technology company helping the cryptocurrency mining community is going public with a SPAC deal announced Thursday. read more

Litecoin is trading lower. Cryptocurrencies fell earlier in the week following the signing of a US infrastructure bill containing cryptocurrency tax provisions.