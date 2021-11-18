Here's Why Ethereum Holding Above $4,000 Is Important

byTyler Bundy
November 18, 2021 4:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Ethereum Holding Above $4,000 Is Important

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading lower Thursday, alongside Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum nears a key level that once held as resistance and now needs to hold as support for the run to continue throughout the rest of the year.

Ethereum was down 4.55% at $4,061.67 Thursday afternoon at publication.

Ethereum Daily Chart Analysis

  • Ethereum broke out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern and is now dipping toward the old resistance level now trying to hold it as support.
  • The $4,000 level is now a possible area of support on the Ethereum chart. This area has been an area of resistance on the chart for months, but after finally crossing it and making new all-time highs the crypto may bounce near the level.
  • The crypto trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the crypto looks to have bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen the past few days and now sits at 41 on the indicator. This shows an increase in the amount of selling pressure throughout the past few days where sellers were able to overwhelm buyers.

ethdaily11-18-21.png

What’s Next For Ethereum?

Bullish traders are looking for a bounce near the $4,000 level for the crypto to possibly start heading back higher. Bulls are then looking for higher lows for Ethereum to possibly uptrend further and make new all-time highs once again.

Bearish traders are looking to see Ethereum crack below the $4,000 level and be unable to cross back above it. Bears then want to see the crypto dip and fall below the moving averages and push below the higher low trendline. This could cause the crypto to really start a bearish push.

Photo: Executium via Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What Type Of Pattern Is Bitcoin Forming Into?

What Type Of Pattern Is Bitcoin Forming Into?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading lower Thursday in a cryptocurrency market that is down overall. read more

Bitcoin is trading lower below the $60,000 level. Cryptocurrencies fell earlier in the week following the signing of a US infrastructure bill containing cryptocurrency tax provisions.

The Future Of Cross-Border Payments Lies In Blockchain Technology

The Future Of Cross-Border Payments Lies In Blockchain Technology

By now it is clear that blockchain technology is here to stay. Some countries are more lenient towards it while others have stricter regulations (cue China). The blockchain market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years and is estimated to expand to $69.04 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 56.1%.  read more
Bitfarms Stock Plunges As Bitcoin Takes A Nose Dive: What's Next?

Bitfarms Stock Plunges As Bitcoin Takes A Nose Dive: What's Next?

On Nov. 15 after the market closed, Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) reported record third-quarter revenues but the stock was unable to surpass the Nov. read more