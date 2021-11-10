Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 31B Shiba Inu Tokens To $45M Holdings

One of the largest Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) holders added $1.7 million more to his $45 million SHIB portfolio.

What Happened: According to data from WhaleStats, the Ethereum whale wallet labeled ‘Gimli’ added 31,343,807,428 SHIB tokens worth $1,710,391 on Tuesday.

An overview of the whale wallet reveals that Shiba Inu is Gimli's top holding with the address holding a total of 863 billion SHIB tokens.

After SHIB, Gimli holds 33 trillion Samoyedcoin (CRYPTO: SAMO) tokens worth $28 million. SAMO is another Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-inspired “dog meme” token built on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is Gimli’s third-largest holding with the whale holding a total of 3,781 ETH worth $18 million.

The whale also holds relatively smaller amounts of Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA), Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM), Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK).

Despite a considerable amount of whale activity across the blockchain in the last few days, Shiba Inu has not recovered from its bearish trend.

The token was down more than 7.47% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.0005076 at the time of publication Wednesday. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost more than 20.22% of its value.

Photo by Thomas Lipke on Unsplash