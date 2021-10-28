Dogecoin, Polygon Amongst The Top Crypto Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) increased by 28.89% to $0.31. Dogecoin's current trading volume totals $17.77 billion, a 697.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 41,078,515,755.

131,889,121,729.83 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) is up 22.94% at $0.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $82.97 million, which is 301.4% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SPELL's estimated market cap is $1,729,206,998.

72,565,833,368.71 Max Supply: 210,000,000,000

210,000,000,000 Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) is up 17.23% at $0.9. Decentraland's current trading volume totals $190.40 million, a 46.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MANA's estimated market cap is $1,200,604,548.

1,327,372,145.99 Max Supply: 2,194,023,327.32

2,194,023,327.32 Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 14.12% at $2.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.02 billion, which is 187.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 13,554,024,923.

6,783,681,380.17 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000 Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) increased by 13.03% to $2.33. The trading volume for this coin is currently $617.72 million, which is 251.06% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,153,076,682.

934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000 Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) rose 10.73% to $1203.84 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $105.07 million, which is 191.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OHM's estimated market cap is $4,058,226,710 as of today.

3,352,715.51 Max Supply: 4,174,013.98

LOSERS

Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) declined by 5.46% to $28.29 over the past 24 hours. Waves's current trading volume totals $1.65 billion, a 666.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES's estimated market cap is $2,811,180,229 as of today.

100,000,000 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) fell 3.72% to $22.36 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $628.56 million, which is 38.27% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB's estimated market cap is $5,907,392,682 as of today. Circulating Supply: 265,115,438.19

Not Available LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 2.84% to $3.15 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 506.99 thousand, which is 78.88% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,980,875,633.

942,913,097 Max Supply: Not Available

Not Available The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) decreased by 1.97% to $0.96 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $323.80 million, which is 60.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,726,568,431. Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231

10,000,000,000 Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) fell 1.2% to $3.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.00 billion, which is 285.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM's estimated market cap is $7,734,356,600 as of today. Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

3,175,000,000 Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) fell 1.18% to $1.93 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $101.80 million, which is 48.99% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STX's estimated market cap is $2,025,519,781. Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Not Available Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) fell 1.16% to $341.24 over the past 24 hours. Aave's current trading volume totals $835.42 million, a 141.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AAVE's estimated market cap is $4,484,414,200 as of today.

13,229,324.53 Max Supply: 16,000,000

