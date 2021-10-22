NEXO, XDC Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) increased by 13.21% to $9.06. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $128.31 million, a 19.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,413,528,553.
Circulating Supply: 262,741,792.92
Max Supply: 500,000,000
- NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) is up 10.16% at $2.27. The trading volume for this coin is currently $23.22 million, which is 139.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,275,078,008.
Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) is up 7.38% at $0.13. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $993.28 million, a 46.3% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $8,813,077,128.
Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299
Max Supply: Not Available
- The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) rose 7.12% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $393.86 million, which is 121.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GRT’s estimated market cap is $4,616,430,615.
Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 6.29% to $3.32. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.28 million, a 49.98% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,157,089,827 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 943,339,916.9
Max Supply: Not Available
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) increased by 5.75% to $184.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.21 billion, which is 134.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 56,099,003,015.
Circulating Supply: 300,686,449.2
Max Supply: 488,630,611
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 4.82% to $9.24 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $367.66 million, a 61.87% increase from its 100-day average volume. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $4,891,185,006 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 523,721,555.52
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
LOSERS
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 1.62% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.27 million, which is 13.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,349,863,882.
Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
Max Supply: Not Available
- Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) fell 1.62% to $287.47 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $49.14 million, a 41.79% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,859,902,905.
Circulating Supply: 13,375,967.47
Max Supply: 14,612,493
- Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.62% to $5.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.06 million, which is 31.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,224,623,998.
Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
Max Supply: Not Available
- IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) fell 1.61% to $1.28 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $101.73 million, a 20.62% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,592,203,344.
Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
Max Supply: Not Available
- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.15% to $9.29 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $186.91 million, a 26.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,502,628,448.
Circulating Supply: 161,078,564.25
Max Supply: 500,000,000
- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 1.11% to $4075.96 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $50.65 billion, a 120.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $485,159,099,817 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 118,021,032.56
Max Supply: Not Available
- Binance USD (CRYPTO: BUSD) fell 1.02% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Binance USD’s current trading volume totals $6.98 billion, a 37.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 13,027,573,240.
Circulating Supply: 13,011,821,006.46
Max Supply: Not Available
