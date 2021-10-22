NEXO, XDC Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) increased by 13.21% to $9.06. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $128.31 million, a 19.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,413,528,553.

Circulating Supply: 262,741,792.92

Max Supply: 500,000,000

(CRYPTO: RUNE) increased by 13.21% to $9.06. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $128.31 million, a 19.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,413,528,553. 262,741,792.92 500,000,000 NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) is up 10.16% at $2.27. The trading volume for this coin is currently $23.22 million, which is 139.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,275,078,008.

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

(CRYPTO: NEXO) is up 10.16% at $2.27. The trading volume for this coin is currently $23.22 million, which is 139.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,275,078,008. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000 VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) is up 7.38% at $0.13. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $993.28 million, a 46.3% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $8,813,077,128.

Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: VET) is up 7.38% at $0.13. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $993.28 million, a 46.3% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $8,813,077,128. 66,760,741,299 Not Available The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) rose 7.12% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $393.86 million, which is 121.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GRT’s estimated market cap is $4,616,430,615.

Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

(CRYPTO: GRT) rose 7.12% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $393.86 million, which is 121.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GRT’s estimated market cap is $4,616,430,615. 4,956,845,231 10,000,000,000 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 6.29% to $3.32. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.28 million, a 49.98% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,157,089,827 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 943,339,916.9

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 6.29% to $3.32. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.28 million, a 49.98% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,157,089,827 as of today. 943,339,916.9 Not Available Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) increased by 5.75% to $184.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.21 billion, which is 134.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 56,099,003,015.

Circulating Supply: 300,686,449.2

Max Supply: 488,630,611

(CRYPTO: SOL) increased by 5.75% to $184.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.21 billion, which is 134.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 56,099,003,015. 300,686,449.2 488,630,611 Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 4.82% to $9.24 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $367.66 million, a 61.87% increase from its 100-day average volume. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $4,891,185,006 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 523,721,555.52

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

LOSERS

XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 1.62% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.27 million, which is 13.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,349,863,882.

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 1.62% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.27 million, which is 13.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,349,863,882. 12,238,141,964 Not Available Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) fell 1.62% to $287.47 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $49.14 million, a 41.79% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,859,902,905.

Circulating Supply: 13,375,967.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493

(CRYPTO: QNT) fell 1.62% to $287.47 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $49.14 million, a 41.79% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,859,902,905. 13,375,967.47 14,612,493 Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.62% to $5.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.06 million, which is 31.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,224,623,998.

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.62% to $5.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.06 million, which is 31.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,224,623,998. 423,415,980.35 Not Available IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) fell 1.61% to $1.28 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $101.73 million, a 20.62% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,592,203,344.

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: MIOTA) fell 1.61% to $1.28 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $101.73 million, a 20.62% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,592,203,344. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.15% to $9.29 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $186.91 million, a 26.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,502,628,448.

Circulating Supply: 161,078,564.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000

(CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.15% to $9.29 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $186.91 million, a 26.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,502,628,448. 161,078,564.25 500,000,000 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 1.11% to $4075.96 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $50.65 billion, a 120.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $485,159,099,817 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 118,021,032.56

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 1.11% to $4075.96 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $50.65 billion, a 120.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $485,159,099,817 as of today. 118,021,032.56 Not Available Binance USD (CRYPTO: BUSD) fell 1.02% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Binance USD’s current trading volume totals $6.98 billion, a 37.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 13,027,573,240.

Circulating Supply: 13,011,821,006.46

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API