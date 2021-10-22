fbpx

NEXO, XDC Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
October 22, 2021 11:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NEXO, XDC Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) increased by 13.21% to $9.06. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $128.31 million, a 19.41% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,413,528,553.
    Circulating Supply: 262,741,792.92
    Max Supply: 500,000,000
  • NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) is up 10.16% at $2.27. The trading volume for this coin is currently $23.22 million, which is 139.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,275,078,008.
    Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) is up 7.38% at $0.13. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $993.28 million, a 46.3% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $8,813,077,128.
    Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) rose 7.12% to $0.93 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $393.86 million, which is 121.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $GRT’s estimated market cap is $4,616,430,615.
    Circulating Supply: 4,956,845,231
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 6.29% to $3.32. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.28 million, a 49.98% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,157,089,827 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 943,339,916.9
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) increased by 5.75% to $184.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.21 billion, which is 134.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 56,099,003,015.
    Circulating Supply: 300,686,449.2
    Max Supply: 488,630,611
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 4.82% to $9.24 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $367.66 million, a 61.87% increase from its 100-day average volume. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $4,891,185,006 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 523,721,555.52
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

LOSERS

  • XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 1.62% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.27 million, which is 13.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,349,863,882.
    Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) fell 1.62% to $287.47 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $49.14 million, a 41.79% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,859,902,905.
    Circulating Supply: 13,375,967.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.62% to $5.23 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.06 million, which is 31.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,224,623,998.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) fell 1.61% to $1.28 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $101.73 million, a 20.62% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,592,203,344.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.15% to $9.29 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $186.91 million, a 26.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,502,628,448.
    Circulating Supply: 161,078,564.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000
  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 1.11% to $4075.96 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $50.65 billion, a 120.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $485,159,099,817 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 118,021,032.56
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Binance USD (CRYPTO: BUSD) fell 1.02% to $0.99 over the past 24 hours. Binance USD’s current trading volume totals $6.98 billion, a 37.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 13,027,573,240.
    Circulating Supply: 13,011,821,006.46
    Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Cryptocurrency Has Better 4-Year Returns Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

This Cryptocurrency Has Better 4-Year Returns Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) is the cryptocurrency that underpins the Binance ecosystem. While it was originally launched as an ERC-20 token in July 2017 on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain, the token has since moved on to its own network. read more