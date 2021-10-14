Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) is up 16.82% at $40.67. Polkadot’s current trading volume totals $5.63 billion, a 273.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 42,988,266,540.

Circulating Supply: 1,040,128,303.11

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 57,289,406,904.06

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07

Max Supply: 10,000,000

Circulating Supply: 519,448,101.09

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 458,009,553.92

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 14,832,972,491

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,391,226.78

Max Supply: 1,391,267.13

LOSERS

ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) fell 12.28% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $14.34 million, a 106.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,465,666,110 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 217,682,501,399.96

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89

Max Supply: 10,808,492.69

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API