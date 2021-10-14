fbpx

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Benzinga Insights
October 14, 2021 11:18 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) is up 16.82% at $40.67. Polkadot’s current trading volume totals $5.63 billion, a 273.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 42,988,266,540.
    Circulating Supply: 1,040,128,303.11
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL) is up 16.38% at $0.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $42.90 million, which is 133.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TEL’s estimated market cap is $1,357,063,995.
    Circulating Supply: 57,289,406,904.06
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) rose 15.45% to $363.69 over the past 24 hours. Kusama’s current trading volume totals $275.72 million, a 27.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,302,540,819.
    Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
    Max Supply: 10,000,000
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 12.09% to $7.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 181.40 million, which is 16.61% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,116,727,328.
    Circulating Supply: 519,448,101.09
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is up 11.33% at $27.3. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.39 billion, which is 17.2% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,526,080,411.
    Circulating Supply: 458,009,553.92
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) is up 10.8% at $0.39. Trading volume for this coin is 169.00 million, which is 1.73% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $5,695,896,270 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 14,832,972,491
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) increased by 9.57% to $3756.73. Lido Staked Ether’s current trading volume totals $15.13 million, a 20.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. $STETH’s estimated market cap is $5,196,315,607 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,391,226.78
    Max Supply: 1,391,267.13

LOSERS

  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) fell 12.28% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $14.34 million, a 106.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,465,666,110 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 217,682,501,399.96
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) fell 6.33% to $109.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 235.12 thousand, which is 77.54% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,140,466,136 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 10,532,253.89
    Max Supply: 10,808,492.69
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) fell 1.69% to $194.33 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 29.04 thousand, which is 99.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $3,658,611,022.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
    Max Supply: Not Available

