fbpx

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Massive Gains Today, With One Up 1200%

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 14, 2021 1:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Massive Gains Today, With One Up 1200%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs such as PrinceFloki (CRYPTO: PrinceFloki), ShibX (CRYPTO: ShibX), Baby Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: BABAYSAITAMA) and Dogecoin 2.0 (CRYPTO: DOGE2) are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night.

What Happened: PrinceFloki, a rebase token with DOGE rewards, is up 1285.5% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.000000000421 at press time.

The altcoin has surged 1333.53% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and gained 1326.2% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, ShibX has gained 138.87% during the past 24 hours to $0.000001039, while Baby Saitama Inu is up 95.57% during the 24-hour period to $0.000000000109.

Dogecoin 2.0 has surged 71.2% over 24 hours to $0.1099.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 3.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2373 at press time. Shiba Inu is down 1.3% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002920.

Why It Matters: Prince Floki, which calls itself the son of Elon Musk, said on Twitter that it had reached over 3000 currency holders within 24 hours.

The newly launched coin said on Monday that it has been listed on CoinMarketCap.

ShibX, which was launched on Oct. 10, operates on the Binance Smart Chain. The new coin says on its website that it is the first rebase token that passively rewards in Shiba Inu.

ShibX retweeted a post on Wednesday that says the token is listed on CoinMarketCap as well as CoinGecko and currently has 10000 holders.

Baby Saitama is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It can be traded on the Uniswap platform using TrustWallet or Metamask.

Dogecoin 2.0 describes itself as an “Upgraded Dogecoin” in the form of a decentralized finance (DeFi) token on the Binance Smart Chain created by the community of the original Dogecoin.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Recovers Lost Momentum, Dogecoin Moves Up, But The 'Real Altcoin Party' Begins When Ethereum Breaks Over $4,000

Bitcoin Recovers Lost Momentum, Dogecoin Moves Up, But The 'Real Altcoin Party' Begins When Ethereum Breaks Over $4,000

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) led the major cryptocurrencies in terms of 24-hour gains as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.41% to $2.37 trillion at press time late Wednesday. read more
Elon Musk Responds To Dogecoin 'Squid Game' Meme, Backs Call For Nodes To Upgrade

Elon Musk Responds To Dogecoin 'Squid Game' Meme, Backs Call For Nodes To Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk responded to a meme featuring fictional players from Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) “Squid Game” posted on Twitter by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more
Mark Cuban Picks These 2 Cryptocurrencies For The Most Upside

Mark Cuban Picks These 2 Cryptocurrencies For The Most Upside

One of the most vocal bulls of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in 2021 has been Mark Cuban. The Dallas Mavericks began accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment for tickets and merch earlier this year, but DOGE might not be Cuban’s favorite cryptocurrency anymore. read more
Cathie Wood Trims Coinbase Stake For 2nd Day In Row As Bitcoin Holds Above $56K

Cathie Wood Trims Coinbase Stake For 2nd Day In Row As Bitcoin Holds Above $56K

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further trimmed some of its stake in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), marking the second straight day of sale in the cryptocurrency exchange company’s stock. read more