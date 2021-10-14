These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Massive Gains Today, With One Up 1200%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs such as PrinceFloki (CRYPTO: PrinceFloki), ShibX (CRYPTO: ShibX), Baby Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: BABAYSAITAMA) and Dogecoin 2.0 (CRYPTO: DOGE2) are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night.

What Happened: PrinceFloki, a rebase token with DOGE rewards, is up 1285.5% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.000000000421 at press time.

The altcoin has surged 1333.53% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and gained 1326.2% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, ShibX has gained 138.87% during the past 24 hours to $0.000001039, while Baby Saitama Inu is up 95.57% during the 24-hour period to $0.000000000109.

Dogecoin 2.0 has surged 71.2% over 24 hours to $0.1099.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 3.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2373 at press time. Shiba Inu is down 1.3% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002920.

Why It Matters: Prince Floki, which calls itself the son of Elon Musk, said on Twitter that it had reached over 3000 currency holders within 24 hours.

We have reached 3000+ currency holding addresses within 24 hours. Let us witness a great project together pic.twitter.com/0LxkBz1xHd — PrinceFloki (@PrinceFlokiInu) October 11, 2021

The newly launched coin said on Monday that it has been listed on CoinMarketCap.

ShibX, which was launched on Oct. 10, operates on the Binance Smart Chain. The new coin says on its website that it is the first rebase token that passively rewards in Shiba Inu.

ShibX retweeted a post on Wednesday that says the token is listed on CoinMarketCap as well as CoinGecko and currently has 10000 holders.

Baby Saitama is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It can be traded on the Uniswap platform using TrustWallet or Metamask.

Dogecoin 2.0 describes itself as an “Upgraded Dogecoin” in the form of a decentralized finance (DeFi) token on the Binance Smart Chain created by the community of the original Dogecoin.