Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 13.64% to $30.39 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $523.25 million, which is 167.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,052,115,423.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,867,689,646,789.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 61,045,831.42

Max Supply: 270,000,000

Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.9

Max Supply: 168,137,035.9

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 140,245,398.25

Max Supply: 140,245,398.25

LOSERS

Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) fell 3.45% to $2438.45 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $110.68 million, which is 10.67% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MKR’s estimated market cap is $2,203,260,945.

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577

Circulating Supply: 117,897,179.56

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 862,779,442.95

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,092,199.14

Max Supply: 10,000,000

Circulating Supply: 78,641,326.57

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

