Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
October 12, 2021 10:44 am
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 13.64% to $30.39 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $523.25 million, which is 167.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,052,115,423.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) rose 3.69% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $234.08 million, which is 98.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $4,249,845,213.
    Circulating Supply: 18,867,689,646,789.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) is up 2.48% at $121.39. Trading volume for this coin is 831.51 million, which is 31.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $7,369,487,024.
    Circulating Supply: 61,045,831.42
    Max Supply: 270,000,000
  • Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) is up 2.11% at $429.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.09 billion, which is 19.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BNB’s estimated market cap is $71,684,143,594 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.9
    Max Supply: 168,137,035.9
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) is up 1.81% at $211.36. Trading volume for this coin is 218.69 thousand, which is 99.9% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $3,998,096,122.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • OMG Network (CRYPTO: OMG) increased by 1.35% to $14.48. OMG Network’s current trading volume totals $1.36 billion, a 111.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,036,388,421.
    Circulating Supply: 140,245,398.25
    Max Supply: 140,245,398.25

LOSERS

  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) fell 3.45% to $2438.45 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $110.68 million, which is 10.67% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MKR’s estimated market cap is $2,203,260,945.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577
  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 2.97% to $3497.85 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $19.99 billion, a 13.5% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETH’s estimated market cap is $413,015,270,872.
    Circulating Supply: 117,897,179.56
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) decreased by 2.94% to $6.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 395.27 million, which is 11.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,968,824,904.
    Circulating Supply: 862,779,442.95
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell 2.72% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.53 billion, which is 518.17% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $14,331,592,124 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) declined by 2.47% to $304.36 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 113.34 million, which is 45.27% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,856,245,959.
    Circulating Supply: 6,092,199.14
    Max Supply: 10,000,000
  • cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) fell 2.4% to $70.47 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $26.53 million, a 45.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CETH’s estimated market cap is $5,542,202,821.
    Circulating Supply: 78,641,326.57
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) declined by 1.51% to $5.79 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $12.13 million, which is 1.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,452,994,544.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available

