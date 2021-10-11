Bitcoin Gold, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 13.67% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.09 billion, which is 512.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $15,551,050,927.
Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
Max Supply: Not Available
- Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) increased by 11.55% to $1102.61. The trading volume for this coin is currently $104.72 million, which is 508.02% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $2,837,041,528 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,558,956.23
Max Supply: 3,157,415.86
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is up 7.17% at $2.28. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $979.86 million, a 157.87% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $5,801,072,157 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
- Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO: BTG) increased by 5.59% to $71.16. Bitcoin Gold’s current trading volume totals $32.34 million, a 44.04% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,248,109,154.
Circulating Supply: 17,513,924
Max Supply: Not Available
- Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) increased by 4.37% to $57813. Trading volume for this coin is 829.63 thousand, which is 90.28% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,304,327,931.
Circulating Supply: 39,906.37
Max Supply: 39,906.37
- Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) is up 4.05% at $57717. The trading volume for this coin is currently $535.92 million, which is 47.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,075,361,085.
Circulating Supply: 209,218.51
Max Supply: 209,218.51
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rose 4.04% to $57781 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $44.37 billion, which is 36.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,088,952,282,738.
Circulating Supply: 18,841,043
Max Supply: 21,000,000
LOSERS
- Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) decreased by 2.1% to $0.3 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $73.39 million, which is 15.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,653,409,209.
Circulating Supply: 5,446,559,307
Max Supply: Not Available
- NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) fell 2.06% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. NEM’s current trading volume totals $123.76 million, a 21.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,613,989,674.
Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999
Max Supply: Not Available
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 2.0% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $6.39 million, a 34.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,451,042,255.
Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
Max Supply: Not Available
- PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) fell 1.69% to $18.75 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 174.54 million, which is 23.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,361,251,735.
Circulating Supply: 231,848,400.17
Max Supply: Not Available
- ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) fell 1.64% to $2.13 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $88.38 million, which is 2.84% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,434,785,977.
Circulating Supply: 672,301,575.4
Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.22% to $177.17 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $327.83 million, a 3.83% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $3,342,543,338.
Circulating Supply: 18,866,589.14
Max Supply: Not Available
- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 1.1% to $7.65 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 84.66 million, which is 70.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,255,895,034.
Circulating Supply: 164,081,489.25
Max Supply: 500,000,000
