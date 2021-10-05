fbpx

Telcoin, Mina Protocol Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
October 5, 2021 10:12 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) increased by 58.61% to $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $7.04 billion, which is 15.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $7,959,233,899.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) rose 13.15% to $1.38 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $104.16 million, which is 1.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,450,489,740.
    Circulating Supply: 2,510,383,942.6
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) rose 12.41% to $55.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $541.37 million, which is 0.18% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $9,245,215,565 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 167,073,382.27
    Max Supply: 469,213,710
  • Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) is up 10.88% at $4.8. Mina Protocol’s current trading volume totals $83.31 million, a 0.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,225,366,110.
    Circulating Supply: 255,738,011.84
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL) rose 8.79% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 16.49 million, which is 0.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TEL’s estimated market cap is $1,137,501,614 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 57,289,406,904.06
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) rose 7.82% to $2.34 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $378.72 million, which is 3.54% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICX’s estimated market cap is $1,575,209,525 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 671,504,151.27
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) increased by 7.11% to $0.17. Trading volume for this coin is 86.42 million, which is 0.16% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,532,539,257.
    Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) fell 2.36% to $13.26 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 333.64 million, which is 0.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QTUM’s estimated market cap is $1,377,709,387 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 103,787,429
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 2.33% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. eCash’s current trading volume totals $83.22 million, a 0.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $4,357,920,173.
    Circulating Supply: 18,861,820,896,789.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) fell 2.07% to $37.35 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $830.88 million, a 0.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $10,439,703,133 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 280,218,362.18
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) fell 2.02% to $65.72 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $845.10 million, a 0.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 14,468,592,470.
    Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21
    Max Supply: 720,000,000
  • Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) fell 1.99% to $314.74 over the past 24 hours. Compound’s current trading volume totals $242.31 million, a 0.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,916,124,138.
    Circulating Supply: 6,082,839.32
    Max Supply: 10,000,000
  • Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.76% to $1.61 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin’s current trading volume totals $110.08 million, a 0.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $1,503,804,643.
    Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) decreased by 1.08% to $169.31 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.78 billion, which is 0.17% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $50,347,742,119 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 297,976,048.96
    Max Supply: 488,630,611

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

