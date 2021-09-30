fbpx

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
September 30, 2021 4:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) increased by 16.2% to $10.24. Qtum’s current trading volume totals $349.32 million, a 0.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $QTUM’s estimated market cap is $1,067,108,883.
    Circulating Supply: 103,774,614
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • OMG Network (CRYPTO: OMG) rose 15.22% to $11.55 over the past 24 hours. OMG Network’s current trading volume totals $1.75 billion, a 2.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMG’s estimated market cap is $1,625,937,830 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 140,245,398.25
    Max Supply: 140,245,398.25
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 14.18% at $38.33. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.00 billion, which is 0.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 15,288,912,368.
    Circulating Supply: 399,680,690.45
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) increased by 9.97% to $0.09. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $431.81 million, a 0.4% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $VET’s estimated market cap is $6,159,621,314 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO: HBAR) rose 9.68% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 149.92 million, which is 0.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $3,448,988,739.
    Circulating Supply: 10,290,675,759
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 8.59% to $1.13 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $92.75 million, a 0.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,155,598,664 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) is up 8.33% at $250.28. Monero’s current trading volume totals $230.28 million, a 0.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,510,820,797.
    Circulating Supply: 18,002,697.7
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) declined by 8.83% to $259.29 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $487.33 million, a 1.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $4,873,153,756 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) decreased by 4.4% to $23.85 over the past 24 hours. dYdX’s current trading volume totals $890.21 million, a 0.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,238,186,116.
    Circulating Supply: 51,371,110.5
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) declined by 3.29% to $308.67 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $501.71 million, which is 1.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $COMP’s estimated market cap is $1,810,588,967 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 5,891,363.75
    Max Supply: 10,000,000
  • XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 3.26% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.36 million, which is 0.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,515,452,445.
    Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 3.19% to $2.82 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 962.16 thousand, which is 0.68% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,657,200,594.
    Circulating Supply: 944,824,544.9
    Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Compound Falls More Than 9% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Compound Falls More Than 9% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Compound's (CRYPTO: COMP) price has fallen 9.52% to $300.61. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% loss, moving from $347.19 to its current price. read more
Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
DeFi Protocol Compound Finance Accidentally Rewards Users With $80M In Tokens Due To Smart Contract Bug

DeFi Protocol Compound Finance Accidentally Rewards Users With $80M In Tokens Due To Smart Contract Bug

A new upgrade gone wrong has led to $80 million in losses for the decentralized finance protocol Compound Finance (CRYPTO: COMP). What Happened: After the deployment of Proposal 62 — originally intended to split COMP rewards distribution and bug fixes — Compound Finance reported some unusual activity. read more