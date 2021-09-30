Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) increased by 16.2% to $10.24. Qtum’s current trading volume totals $349.32 million, a 0.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $QTUM’s estimated market cap is $1,067,108,883.

(CRYPTO: QTUM) increased by 16.2% to $10.24. Qtum’s current trading volume totals $349.32 million, a 0.06% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $QTUM’s estimated market cap is $1,067,108,883. 103,774,614 Not Available OMG Network (CRYPTO: OMG) rose 15.22% to $11.55 over the past 24 hours. OMG Network’s current trading volume totals $1.75 billion, a 2.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMG’s estimated market cap is $1,625,937,830 as of today.

(CRYPTO: OMG) rose 15.22% to $11.55 over the past 24 hours. OMG Network’s current trading volume totals $1.75 billion, a 2.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMG’s estimated market cap is $1,625,937,830 as of today. 140,245,398.25 140,245,398.25 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 14.18% at $38.33. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.00 billion, which is 0.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 15,288,912,368.

(CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 14.18% at $38.33. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.00 billion, which is 0.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 15,288,912,368. 399,680,690.45 1,000,000,000 VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) increased by 9.97% to $0.09. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $431.81 million, a 0.4% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $VET’s estimated market cap is $6,159,621,314 as of today.

(CRYPTO: VET) increased by 9.97% to $0.09. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $431.81 million, a 0.4% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $VET’s estimated market cap is $6,159,621,314 as of today. 66,760,741,299 Not Available Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO: HBAR) rose 9.68% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 149.92 million, which is 0.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $3,448,988,739.

(CRYPTO: HBAR) rose 9.68% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 149.92 million, which is 0.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $3,448,988,739. 10,290,675,759 Not Available IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 8.59% to $1.13 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $92.75 million, a 0.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,155,598,664 as of today.

(CRYPTO: MIOTA) rose 8.59% to $1.13 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $92.75 million, a 0.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,155,598,664 as of today. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) is up 8.33% at $250.28. Monero’s current trading volume totals $230.28 million, a 0.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,510,820,797.

LOSERS

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) declined by 8.83% to $259.29 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $487.33 million, a 1.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $4,873,153,756 as of today.

(CRYPTO: BCHA) declined by 8.83% to $259.29 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $487.33 million, a 1.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $4,873,153,756 as of today. 18,794,058.4 Not Available dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX) decreased by 4.4% to $23.85 over the past 24 hours. dYdX’s current trading volume totals $890.21 million, a 0.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,238,186,116.

(CRYPTO: DYDX) decreased by 4.4% to $23.85 over the past 24 hours. dYdX’s current trading volume totals $890.21 million, a 0.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $DYDX’s estimated market cap is $1,238,186,116. 51,371,110.5 1,000,000,000 Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) declined by 3.29% to $308.67 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $501.71 million, which is 1.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $COMP’s estimated market cap is $1,810,588,967 as of today.

(CRYPTO: COMP) declined by 3.29% to $308.67 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $501.71 million, which is 1.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $COMP’s estimated market cap is $1,810,588,967 as of today. 5,891,363.75 10,000,000 XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 3.26% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.36 million, which is 0.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,515,452,445.

(CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 3.26% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.36 million, which is 0.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,515,452,445. 12,238,141,964 Not Available LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) declined by 3.19% to $2.82 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 962.16 thousand, which is 0.68% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,657,200,594.

