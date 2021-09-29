Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 13% Within 24 hours

Axie Infinity’s (CRYPTO: AXS) price has increased 13.36% over the past 24 hours to $73.58. Over the past week, AXS has experienced an uptick of over 19.0%, moving from $62.36 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $93.68.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Axie Infinity over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 14.0% over the past week while the circulating supply of the coin has risen 0.7%. This brings the circulating supply to 57.90 million, which makes up an estimated 21.45% of its max supply of 270.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for AXS is #37 at 4.26 billion.

Where Can You Buy Axie Infinity?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support AXS:

Binance

Binance US

Coinbase Exchange

eToro US

eToro Non US

Crypto.com Exchange

Voyager.com

Gemini

WeBull

RobinHood

