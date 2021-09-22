fbpx

Cryptocurrency XRP's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
September 22, 2021 1:04 pm
Over the past 24 hours, XRP's (CRYPTO: XRP) price has risen 7.1% to $0.98. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12% loss, moving from $1.11 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.4.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

XRP's trading volume has climbed 62% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.2%. This brings the circulating supply to 46.72 billion, which makes up an estimated 46.72% of its max supply of 100 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for XRP is #6 at 45.62 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy XRP?

Powered by CoinGecko API

