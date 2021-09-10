fbpx

Cryptocurrency Fantom Falls More Than 13% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
September 10, 2021 2:02 pm
Over the past 24 hours, Fantom’s (CRYPTO: FTM) price has fallen 13.69% to $1.52. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 67.0% gain, moving from $0.92 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Fantom over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 92.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.12% to over 2.54 billion which makes up an estimated 80.04% of its max supply, which is 3.17 billion. The current market cap ranking for FTM is #49 at 3.86 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Fantom?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support FTM:

Binance
Binance US
Coinbase Exchange
eToro US
eToro Non US
Crypto.com Exchange
Voyager.com
Gemini
WeBull
RobinHood

Powered by CoinGecko API

Powered by CoinGecko API

