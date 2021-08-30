fbpx

Terra (LUNA) Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
August 30, 2021 2:15 pm
Terra (LUNA) Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Terra’s (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has increased 4.48% over the past 24 hours to $35.51. Over the past week, LUNA has experienced an uptick of over 22.0%, moving from $29.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $36.61.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Terra over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 30.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.8%. The current market cap ranking for LUNA is #11 at 14.25 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Terra?

If you are interested in purchasing Terra or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

